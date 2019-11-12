Retreat to Nature: Canyon Ranch Debuts Its New Signature Concept, Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat - Woodside

"The opening of our first property in California is a significant milestone in the ongoing evolution of our storied brand," said John Goff, Chairman of Canyon Ranch. "This new concept distills our approach to integrative wellness into curated, goal-focused experiences with tools to empower our guests. Travelers today seek shorter, more frequent, and highly experiential trips and launching Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreats offers guests familiar with our brand - as well as those new to Canyon Ranch - an intentional, collective reset that embodies our philosophy," he added.

Recharge and Connect

The scenic property – which combines intimate spaces and a singular natural setting with multi-day, intentions-based programs – maintains the core belief that uniting like-minded people with common goals, guiding them with science-backed programming, and inspiring them with exclusive destination experiences is a recipe for true change in participants' lives. Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat – Woodside offers two Signature Retreat programs, as well as a series of Guest Speaker Retreats led by a curated selection of expert guests. Signature Retreats include RECHARGE, where guests will focus on self-care and building resilience. Participants will challenge their physical abilities throughout their stay, while gaining the tools to live healthier, longer. CONNECT invites guests to mindfully disconnect, immerse themselves in nature, calm their spirits, and deeply reconnect with place, person, and self. Rates for Signature Retreats start from $899 per person per night.

Wellness at Woodside

A thoughtful collection of spa, fitness, and mind-body services will further guests' purpose during their stay. The spa will offer traditional, alternative, and modern therapies, including Canyon Ranch favorites and new signature treatments inspired by the redwood forest setting. The spa is comprised of five treatment rooms, an indoor saline pool and whirlpool, and a fitness studio called The Training Zone, which opens to forest views. Guests will have the ability to select from daily fitness classes, meditation sessions, nature walks, creative expression courses, wellness talks, and more. Destination excursions will provide unprecedented access to the surrounding region and partners. Guests can enjoy guided mountain biking and hiking trips on some of the world's best trails, intimate Equus coaching sessions, personalized vineyard and farm tours, and exclusive access to the region's arts community. Private consultations, testing, and assessments with nutritionists, physiologists, spiritual wellness providers, and coaches will also be available to allow for a more tailored experience.

Feast in the Forest

As Canyon Ranch Resort guests have come to know, a delicious and nutritious breakfast, lunch, and dinner are always included, and Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat – Woodside is no different. Executive Chef Isabelle Jackson Nunes crafts a daily rotating menu of consciously sourced and prepared, plant-forward, market-driven California cuisine with international touches. The Hearth is an intimate dining space with communal seating, where guests enjoy the healthy – yet hearty – meal program in an elevated environment enveloped by nature. The Hideaway, the first bar and lounge for Canyon Ranch, is connected to The Hearth and offers sommelier-selected natural, biodynamic, and organic wines, beers, and ciders, as well as an innovative menu of cocktails featuring low-proof spirits balanced with market fresh ingredients. Cold-pressed juices, house-made tonics, and superfood elixirs are also available.

Enveloped by Nature

Formerly Stillheart Institute, Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat – Woodside has been reimagined by Cole Martinez Curtis & Associates. The new aesthetic embraces the surrounding natural beauty and fosters connectivity with the outdoors, leading to a deeper sense of place. The property features 14 rooms in the main lodge and 24 rooms in standalone luxury treehouses, which are elevated on stilts and immersed amongst the towering redwoods. Guest rooms serve as welcoming sanctuaries, with king or double queen beds in all rooms and private balconies outfitted with teak furnishings in most. The property provides plenty of opportunities to enjoy the surrounding beauty, from the expansive wraparound decks and outdoor labyrinth to gardens full of serene spaces for reflective moments and the outdoor obstacle course that is perfect for challenging both body and mind. A distinctive collection of inspiring and whimsical artwork has been curated in collaboration with Julie Coyle Art Associates, and features pieces from Californian artists throughout the property. Among them is an inviting, large-scale sculpture by Bruce Johnson titled THE VOID. Consisting of salvaged old growth redwood, it is inspired by the serenity of the majestic trees and the transformative wellness experience of Canyon Ranch.

To welcome Canyon Ranch to its new home in California, guests will receive a complimentary third night after booking two consecutive nights. The stay must be booked before January 5, 2020, and includes all retreat programming, such as lectures, workshops, hikes, creative classes, and more.

About Canyon Ranch®

Canyon Ranch® has been a trailblazer and an industry-leading proponent of the wellness lifestyle since its founding in 1979, operating the world's most celebrated collection of life-enhancement properties, holistic living developments, and complementary brand extensions. Ushering in its 40th Anniversary this year, Canyon Ranch has imparted integrative expertise to millions of guests on land, at sea and in the air. With established wellness destination resorts in Tucson, Arizona and Lenox, Massachusetts, the brand's first foray into California introduces Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat – Woodside. In addition, Canyon Ranch operates the world's largest day spa at The Venetian® Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada and 22 Canyon Ranch At Sea wellness facilities onboard luxury cruise ships: Cunard Cruise Line, Oceania® Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, and on Celebrity Cruises®. Canyon Ranch is a 13-time winner of Travel + Leisure's Best Spa Award, an 11-time recipient of the Condé Nast Traveler Best Destination Spa Award, and both wellness resorts were named in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report Best Hotels rankings.

