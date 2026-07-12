Return of an Icon: Jeep® Brand Unveils the 2027 Wrangler Laredo

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2027 Jeep® Wrangler Laredo

The ninth installment in the Jeep® brand's Twelve 4 Twelve Wrangler series, the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo revives one of the most iconic nameplates in Jeep brand history

Inspired by the American Southwest and the rugged spirit of its namesake border city, Wrangler Laredo delivers an unmistakable personality through heritage colors, bold graphics, bronze accents and the return of the highly coveted tan soft-top

From Easter Jeep Safari concept to production reality, Wrangler Laredo stays remarkably faithful to the enthusiast-favorite design that captured the imagination of the Jeep community

Premium Bison Brown Nappa leather seats, Mayan Gold accents and exclusive details create one of the most distinctive and richly crafted interiors offered on Wrangler

Built on the Wrangler Willys foundation, the Wrangler Laredo includes standard the Xtreme 35 Package with 35-inch tires and 1-inch lift, pairing authentic heritage with proven Trail Rated capability

Available in both two-door and four-door configurations

The Jeep® brand continues its Twelve 4 Twelve series with the return of 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo, one of the most recognizable nameplates in the brand's portfolio. The Wrangler Laredo draws inspiration from the iconic trim that helped shape the brand throughout the 1980s, blending heritage-inspired style with the proven, trail-rated capability of Wrangler Willys. As the ninth release in the yearlong series, Wrangler Laredo honors one of the most memorable chapters in Jeep brand history while charting a new path forward through contemporary execution.

"The Laredo name represents a pivotal moment in the Jeep brand's evolution, and bringing it back was an opportunity to build on that legacy," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "With Wrangler Laredo, we set out to create something that stands apart, while staying true to what the Jeep brand does best, delivering proven, trail-rated capability our customers can count on. It blends that capability with distinctive design, premium materials and unmistakable character, creating a Wrangler that feels true to its roots while offering something entirely new."

Unveiled as a concept at this year's Easter Jeep Safari, Wrangler Laredo immediately captured the attention of Jeep enthusiasts with its distinctive character and unmistakable sense of style. Hidden in plain sight, the production model stays strikingly faithful to the concept, demonstrating how the Jeep brand can bring crowd-favorite designs from the trail to the showroom while preserving the elements that make it special.

The Legacy of Laredo

Rooted in the final chapter of the CJ era, the Laredo name emerged in the early 1980s as a bold new interpretation of the Jeep brand experience. Blending legendary 4x4 capability with distinctive styling, rich materials and enhanced comfort, it appealed to a growing generation of customers seeking adventure without compromise.

When Wrangler replaced the CJ in 1987, Laredo carried forward as a defining trim, marking Jeep brand's evolution from utilitarian workhorse to lifestyle icon. Inspired by the American Southwest and the border city of Laredo, the name evokes rugged terrain, endless horizons and an independent spirit. Its unique combination of authenticity, capability and personality helped make it one of the most memorable nameplates in Jeep history, laying the foundation for a legacy that continues to inspire enthusiasts today.

Built to Kick Up Dust

The Jeep Wrangler Laredo makes a lasting impression through rich earth tones, purposeful graphics and distinctive accents, drawing inspiration from classic rodeo-era style and reinterpreting it for a new generation.

Key exterior elements include:

Standard Xtreme 35 Package with 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires paired with bronze beadlock-capable wheels for enhanced off-road traction, ground clearance and durability

Reintroduction of the iconic tan soft-top, a signature heritage-inspired element brought back with modern execution; Sky One-touch powertop available (four-door only); Black hardtop available (two-door and four-door)

Unique Gobi accent grille, delivering a warm, unmistakable front-end identity

Laredo hood decals (center and side), featuring statement-making graphics inspired by archival designs

Distinctive bodyside decals that reinterpret classic striping with sharper, contemporary proportions

Rear lasso-style "4WD" decal

Bronze tow hooks and bronze-accented Jeep and Trail Rated badging

Available trailer hitch that provides up to 3,500 lbs of towing

Take the Reins Inside

Inside, Wrangler Laredo delivers a warm, tactile environment shaped by premium materials and rich contrast. Key interior elements include:

Laredo interior echoes the exterior's emphasis on earth-tone colors, texture and craftsmanship, creating a cohesive experience from the moment the doors open, anchored by a predominantly Bison Brown environment

Bison Brown Nappa leather seats with front heat and power adjust

Mayan Gold accent stitching adds a refined layer of contrast throughout the cabin

Instrument panel surround, grab handle, door armrests and the center console are wrapped in Global Black, creating a striking contrast with the Bison Brown interior. The combination balances durability and refinement while reinforcing Wrangler's functional DNA

Exclusive Laredo badging adds a place-based signature, including a rear swing gate plaque featuring the coordinates of Laredo, Texas, and a custom center console badge that ties the vehicle directly to its namesake

Subtle cowboy hat motif appears in the HVAC pad prints, adding a playful nod to the region's western heritage

More than a return of an iconic nameplate, the Jeep Wrangler Laredo represents the next chapter of a legacy built on freedom, adventure and authentic Jeep capability.

Orders for the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo open later this month with a starting MSRP of only $1,995 over a Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme 35 Tire Package.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

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SOURCE Stellantis