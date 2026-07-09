Dodge Power Dollars Is Back! Dodge Offers $10 Retail Cash Allowance per Horsepower for 2026 Dodge Charger R/T and Scat Pack Models With Gasoline-powered SIXPACK Engines

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is once again rewarding enthusiasts who crave more power with the return of Dodge Power Dollars, offering a $10 cash allowance for every horsepower on eligible 2026 Dodge Charger models purchased at retail, providing up to $5,500 on the 550-horsepower, gas engine SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack.

Available beginning July 9 through Aug. 3, 2026, retail customers who purchase a new 2026 model-year SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger model receive a $10 cash allowance per horsepower

Dodge Power Dollars offers a $4,200 cash allowance on gasoline-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T and R/T Plus SIXPACK models and a $5,500 cash allowance on 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack and Scat Pack Plus SIXPACK models

Dodge Charger Scat Pack with 550 horsepower is the most powerful car available for less than $55,000, cash allowance of up to $5,500 takes it under $49,500 (excluding destination, tax, titles and fees)

Dodge is once again rewarding enthusiasts who crave more power with the return of Dodge Power Dollars, offering a $10 cash allowance for every horsepower on eligible 2026 Dodge Charger models purchased at retail, providing up to $5,500 on the 550-horsepower, gas engine SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack.

Beginning July 9 through Aug. 3, 2026, customers who purchase a gasoline-powered SIXPACK 2026 Dodge Charger R/T and R/T Plus or the SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack and Scat Pack Plus can receive a $10 cash allowance based on each Charger's respective horsepower, making it even easier for enthusiasts to get more of what they want most: performance.

"Nobody rewards horsepower like Dodge," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "Our customers relish power, and Power Dollars helps give them more for less. From $4,200 off on the 420-horsepower Charger R/T to a $5,500 discount on the 550-horsepower Charger Scat Pack, this program puts more Dodge muscle within reach. That makes Charger Scat Pack, the most powerful car in the industry under $55,000, now available for under $49,500 with Power Dollars cash allowance."

2026 Dodge Charger Power Dollars Examples

SIXPACK Model Horsepower Dodge Power Dollars Cash

Allowance (purchase sales only, lease

excluded) 2026 Dodge Charger R/T 420 $4,200 2026 Dodge Charger Scat

Pack 550 $5,500

Dodge Charger

The 2026 Dodge Charger lineup continues Dodge's performance legacy with a choice of SIXPACK-powered muscle cars delivering up to 550 horsepower. Available in two-door coupe and four-door sedan configurations, Charger combines muscle-car attitude and standard all-wheel drive with the ability to engage rear-wheel drive when you want it. For more information on the Dodge Charger lineup, go to Dodge.com.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car

550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: dodge.com

Direct Connection: DCPerformance.com

Facebook: facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: @dodgeofficial

X: @dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: youtube.com/dodge, youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis