ReturnQueen arrives in the Tech capital of the world- Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnQueen, the exclusive shopping return service app, is rapidly expanding in the U.S. Their newest location officially launches today in San Jose, CA servicing the Silicon Valley area. In addition to the software company's corporate headquarters in the NY Metro area, and recent launches in Chicago, Miami, Charlotte, Tampa, Nashville, Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill/Cary, Austin, Boston, this tenth location grows the company's footprint to service to roughly 6,300 zip codes nationwide.

As a tech company and the creator of a game changing return service app, ReturnQueen is humbled, yet beyond thrilled to begin servicing Silicon Valley, the Tech capital of the world. "Bringing our service to the city that leads innovation, collaboration, and transformation is a massive step for us" says Melissa Sprich VP of Growth. There is no place on the planet that is better for entrepreneurs keen on changing the world. Joining the likes of establishing technology businesses like Apple, Google, HP, Intel, Adobe, eBay, and several more major tech giants, we want ReturnQueen to have a massive presence in this area. Silicon Valley is one of the wealthiest regions in the world, and one of the hottest real estate markets. The area is full of tech savvy professionals who rely on convenience and service applications to make their lives easier.