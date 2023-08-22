ReturnQueen Partners with ReturnGO to Debut Unique Integration with Robust Post-Purchase Capabilities Across the Globe

News provided by

ReturnQueen

22 Aug, 2023, 09:01 ET

New joint partnership aims to simplify the process of managing post-purchase at every stage through integration of physical and digital return capabilities, enabling online retailers to continue offering flexible return policies while protecting their bottom line

RAMSEY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnQueen, the country's leading, on-demand, mobile-app-based online return concierge, and ReturnGO, the fast-growing company powering the world's first open post-purchase ecosystem – for the benefit of shoppers, merchants, innovators, and the planet, today announced a strategic partnership to help online retailers streamline and manage their return capabilities and processes.

"We're beyond thrilled to partner with ReturnGO and join their post-purchase ecosystem of logistics partners to provide both customers and retailers with a seamless, streamlined experience for online returns," said Dasya Katz, Co-Chief Executive Officer at ReturnQueen. "ReturnQueen's mission as a leading, full-service reverse logistics company is to deliver the best possible returns experience to help customers save money and time – and we look forward to continuing to offer our innovative service to online retailers all over the world."

"Partnering with ReturnQueen is an exciting step for ReturnGO as we continue to expand our offering with innovative logistic partners," said Aviad Raz, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ReturnGO. "ReturnGO is dedicated to reshaping the way returns are handled in the eCommerce landscape, bringing convenience and efficiency to merchants everywhere. We're here to set a new global standard for post-purchase convenience."

ReturnQueen and ReturnGO's strategic integration delivers a dynamic suite of capabilities to market, such as:

  • Nationwide home pickup services with premium packageless and printerless returns.
  • Fully integrated technologies and ecosystem available to all customers and ecommerce clients.

In addition, there are a range of benefits to retailers, such as a more efficient and streamlined process, a better and improved customer experience, money and time well-saved, and a shortened reverse supply chain, to name a few. ReturnGo retailers can now add home pickups with the click of a button, offering an easy, dynamic, and best-in-class returns experience. 

This joint partnership comes on the heels of ReturnQueen's recent news that the company expanded its service nationwide to provide customers with returns from any store, no matter where they're located across the United States. Now, customers can simply pack up and label their items, then let ReturnQueen know where and when to collect them, starting at just $7 per pickup.

For more information on ReturnQueen, please visit: https://returnqueen.com/ and for more information on ReturnGO, please visit: https://returngo.ai/.

About ReturnQueen:
Disrupting online returns as they are known, ReturnQueen is a first-to-market of its kind app that provides full-service on-demand returns—including doorstep pickups, sorting, boxing, taping, labeling and shipping. ReturnQueen now operates in every zip code across the United States and continues to expand in its mission to make returns (of anything) easier (for everyone). ReturnQueen's enhancement of the post-purchase life cycle improves customer satisfaction and yields invaluable retention, truly changing the game for the online shopping industry at large.

About ReturnGO
As the world's leading open post-purchase platform, ReturnGO is revolutionizing the returns process by empowering businesses to customize and automate their return policies and workflows. Trusted by nearly 3000 eCommerce brands around the world, ReturnGO aims to make the post-purchase experience better, one return at a time, with an online return portal that boosts sales, reduces waste, and builds customer loyalty.

ReturnQueen PR Contact:
Jessica Ruderman
PR Manager
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (201) 248-2384

SOURCE ReturnQueen

Also from this source

ReturnQueen Expands Footprint with Debut of Nationwide Service Offering

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.