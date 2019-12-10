Reuben Camper Cahn selected for elite national organization of trial attorneys

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuben Camper Cahn, partner at Keller/Anderle LLP, a nationally recognized bet-the-company business litigation firm based in Irvine, has been selected as a Fellow of the elite Litigation Counsel of America.

The Litigation Counsel of America is an invitation-only trial lawyer honorary society composed of less than one-half of one percent (<0.5%) of American lawyers. Fellows are selected and invited into Fellowship after being evaluated for effectiveness and accomplishment in litigation and trial work, along with ethical reputation.

Reuben Camper Cahn has tried over 100 cases to jury verdict and has argued twice before the Supreme Court (in 2011 and 2018) in addition to numerous arguments before both the 9th and 11th Circuits. This combination of skill and experience at the highest levels establish Mr. Cahn as one of the most exceptional lawyers of his generation.

Mr. Cahn has defended a wide range of matters, involving tax, public corruption, fraud, money laundering, RICO, Continuing Criminal Enterprise charges and virtually every other type of white collar case. He has been lead counsel in federal capital cases, including one that resulted in complete acquittal and another that ended with a unanimous life verdict. He has been appointed "counsel learned in the law" by federal judges in over 15 capital trial cases.

Mr. Cahn is a graduate of Stanford University's English Honors Program and of Yale Law School.

At Keller/Anderle Mr. Cahn focuses on commercial litigation, white collar criminal defense, and appeals. He brings to his KA clients the energy and experience honed in countless jury trials, and in arguments before federal appellate courts and the highest court in the land.

About the firm: Keller/Anderle LLP is a powerhouse firm handling highly complex litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, professional liability, securities, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, and entertainment/sports. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $925 million in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 first chair jury trials. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both name partners are women.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner

kanderle@kelleranderle.com

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP

Related Links

http://www.kelleranderle.com

