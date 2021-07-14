Reuben Raucher & Blum's Timothy Reuben and Stephen Raucher Named Top Litigators in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Partners Timothy Reuben and Stephen Raucher have been recognized for their accomplishments as leading attorneys within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2021 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication notes that litigators are a special breed of attorney "that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system." The feature, published today, includes the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region who "go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury."

"Steve's zealous advocacy and unwavering dedication to his clients' best interests is remarkable," said Reuben, who has been admitted as a master trial lawyer into the Southern California Business Litigation Inn of Court. "To be included among these outstanding attorneys in Southern California is an honor."

Reuben has litigated all types of business and tort cases, including real estate, construction, entertainment, copyright and trademark, trust and estates, employment, securities, antitrust, insurance, unfair competition, professional negligence, and complex civil matters. "One of his recent cases was a complex matter involving an employee who left a recruiting company and set up a competing firm," says the publication. "Reuben represented the employee, who sued under PAGA for violations of the Labor Code because commissions were not fully paid by the company which deducted illegitimate expenses before calculating commissions. The client was sued back for misappropriation of trade secrets because he set up a competing company and had taken some of the company documents on his departure. Since the case is still ongoing, the result is not yet in, but Reuben's strategy put the case in LA County and defeated the request for a preliminary injunction."

Raucher's business litigation practice includes real estate, contract disputes and insurance coverage issues. He has an impressive track record in helping clients navigate habitability exclusions in insurance matters. "Among his recent matters, he assisted a landlord in obtaining an insurance defense for a habitability case and thereafter settling the case utilizing insurance proceeds," the feature reports. "He also obtained a binding arbitration award for a client in a long-running family dispute over a real estate business, resulting in a monetary award of $400,000 plus indemnity rights worth over $1 million." Raucher has tried and arbitrated numerous cases to decision and has extensive experience at the appellate level as well.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar civil litigation verdicts, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

