Reunion facilitates over $1.6 billion in clean energy tax credit transfers in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reunion, a leading clean energy finance company, today announced that it has facilitated the purchase and sale of over $1.6 billion in clean energy tax credits through Q3 2024.

Drawing on decades of clean energy financing experience, Reunion has transacted across a range of transferable tax credits – §48 ITCs, §45 PTCs, §45X AMPCs, and §30C alternative fuel infrastructure credits – and technologies. "Our team has facilitated dozens of tax credit transfers involving established clean energy technologies, like solar, wind, and battery storage, as well as emerging technologies, like biogas, fuel cells, and EV charging," said Reunion's president, Billy Lee. "Advanced manufacturing and critical minerals, however, have been the largest areas of growth for us. We've executed §45X transactions from $10M to well over $500M."

Reunion recently published a study that estimates the size of the transferable tax credit market, and quantified the total credit market by monetization strategy (transfer, direct pay, retention and transfer). We estimate that over $45B in clean energy tax credits will be generated in 2024. Of this total, Reunion estimates that approximately $21B to $24B will be transferred – a significant increase from the $5B to $7B in transfers Reunion estimated in 2023.

"At the end of 2023, many buyers were hesitant to be 'first to market.' A year later, however, the vast majority of corporate finance and tax leaders are aware of clean energy tax credits, and we are seeing significant demand for high quality opportunities," said Reunion's CEO, Andy Moon. "We are thrilled to see corporations across many industries invest in transferable tax credits."

The influx of new buyers and sellers has created a fast-moving market. When working with Reunion, typical transaction timelines have fallen from over 90 days in Q4 2023, to less than 45 days in Q3 2024.

About Reunion

Reunion facilitates the purchase and sale of clean energy tax credits, and has worked with major corporations to purchase over $1.6 billion in tax credits from solar, wind, storage, advanced manufacturing, and other clean energy projects. Our curated marketplace features billions of dollars in high quality tax credit opportunities, and our team of clean energy finance veterans supports buyers and sellers through each step of the transaction process, with a focus on commercial negotiation, due diligence and risk mitigation. To learn more, visit www.reunioninfra.com and download our comprehensive handbook on clean energy tax credit transfers.

