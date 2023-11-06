Reuters Events announces winners of the 14th Responsible Business Awards 2023 in London

News provided by

Reuters Events

06 Nov, 2023, 11:35 ET

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters Events announced the winners of the 14th Responsible Business Awards at the in-person ceremony in London where over 280 guests from all over the world came together to celebrate sustainable excellence of business.

Responsible Business Awards are a world-renowned celebration of strategies and organisations that are truly challenging the status quo of business and transforming the world around them for a more purpose-driven, sustainable future for all.

Over 280 guests were in attendance at the ceremony in London
Over 280 guests were in attendance at the ceremony in London
The in-person dinner gala was full of celebration
The in-person dinner gala was full of celebration
14 Awards were up for grabs at the Responsible Business Awards 2023
14 Awards were up for grabs at the Responsible Business Awards 2023
Reuters Events' 14th Responsible Business Awards Ceremony in London on 1st November 2023
Reuters Events' 14th Responsible Business Awards Ceremony in London on 1st November 2023
Over 280 guests were in attendance at the ceremony in London The in-person dinner gala was full of celebration 14 Awards were up for grabs at the Responsible Business Awards 2023 Reuters Events' 14th Responsible Business Awards Ceremony in London on 1st November 2023

With over 700 applications coming from 51 countries, winners were chosen by an independent panel of 25 expert judges based on the innovation, impact and scalability of their work. 

The full list of winners, highly commended companies and the judges' comments can be found here https://events.reutersevents.com/sustainable-business/responsible-business-awards/winners

Reuters Events also awarded former President of Ireland Mary Robinson as this year's Responsible Business Honouree Award. The Responsible Business Honouree Award recognises an individual that has dedicated their career to delivering change. Previous award winners include; Lise Kingo, Mark Carney, Christiana Figueres, and Paul Polman. Find out more on the Reuters website https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/society-equity/mary-robinson-business-needs-be-bold-push-phase-out-fossil-fuels-cop28-2023-11-02/.

These winners have shown exceptional commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices, setting an inspiring example for their peers and the broader business community. Their efforts have a profound impact on the well-being of our society and the planet.

Reuters Events would like to extend its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and express its gratitude to all the finalists and applications for their dedication to responsible business practices.

ERM CVS joined the Responsible Business Awards as the Reporting & Communications Sponsor at the ceremony. ERM CVS is part of the ERM Group, operating in over 40 countries, providing independent performance driven, ESG and sustainability assurance, audit, second- and third-party verification and certification services to the world's leading organizations. For more information please contact: Beth Wyke, Global Head of Corporate Assurance at [email protected]

To find out more about Responsible Business Awards, please contact Alexia Croft ([email protected])

ABOUT REUTERS EVENTS SUSTAINBLE BUSINESS:

Reuters Events Sustainable Business is the world's leading trusted platform on the knowledge share around responsible business based in London. We lead the way for brands to transform their business model and drive action and impact on the SDGs, ESG disclosure and ultimately, deliver the sustainable future.

Media Contact:
Alexia Croft
Senior Project Director – Sustianable Business
Reuters Events
UK: [+44] 20 7536 7356
E: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267497/RBS_Awards_2023.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267499/RBS_Awards_2023.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267500/RBS_Awards_2023.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267501/RBS_Awards_ceremony.jpg

Also from this source

Reuters Events announces winners of the 14th Responsible Business Awards 2023 in London

Reuters Events announces winners of the 14th Responsible Business Awards 2023 in London

Reuters Events announced the winners of the 14th Responsible Business Awards at the in-person ceremony in London where over 280 guests from all over...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.