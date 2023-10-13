Reuters Journalist Issam Abdallah Killed By Israeli Shelling in Lebanon

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the death of a Reuters videographer and the wounding of six other journalists from an artillery shell fired by Israeli forces into Southern Lebanon.

"Our hearts go out to the family and colleagues of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah who was killed today while covering the war between Israel and Hamas. Reuters also said two of their other journalists: Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh were among the injured.

"Al-Jazeera reported that two of its journalists: Elie Brakhya and Carmen Joukhadar, were also wounded in the incident. There were also two journalists from AFP who were injured in the incident: photographer Christina Assi and videographer Dylan Collins. The wounded were rushed to hospital in Tyre. Their condition is not known at this time.

Mr. Abdallah was the ninth journalist killed since the Hamas attack on Israel last Saturday.

We now also know of the first Israeli journalist killed in the war. She was Ayelet Arnin, 22, a news editor for Kan News who was among those attending the music festival when she was murdered by Hamas. She is the 10th known journalist killed in the war, now six days on.

