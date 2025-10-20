National Press Club to Host Sikyong Penpa Tsering for a Headliners Newsmaker on Oct. 29

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the democratically elected political leader of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile (formally known as the Central Tibetan Administration or CTA) will address the National Press Club at a Headliners Newsmaker event Oct. 29. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with the program starting promptly at 10:00 a.m. Register to attend here.

Penpa Tsering will speak about the global significance of Tibet and provide a detailed account of the human rights situation, the environmental importance of the region and its destruction by the CCP, and the latest political developments in the Sino-Tibet conflict as His Holiness the Dalai Lama turns 90 this year.

China claims Tibet has been part of its territory for centuries but established direct administrative control after the 1959 invasion of Tibet, following the Communist Party's victory in 1949. The Dalai Lama formed the CTA in 1959 after being exiled to India.

