Rev. Al Sharpton, Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant and Attorney Benjamin Crump call for faith leaders to rally in Brunswick Nov. 18th

Sharpton, Bryant and Crump are urging other faith leaders and activists to join the prayer vigil and remain supportive of the Arbery family as they endure weeks of emotional and traumatic testimony throughout the trial proceedings. "This is a blatantly racist and abundantly bigoted move by the defense to specifically limited Black leaders of faith from supporting a family who has already endured the unimaginable loss of their loved one – Ahmaud Arbery," said Dr. Bryant. "We are calling on faith leaders, the Brunswick community and those who long to see justice for Ahmaud to join us for a moment of prayer and encouragement to support a grieving family in need of spiritual support as we fight the forces that seek to censure and silence our rallying cry for justice and truth."

WHO: Faith leaders include Rev. Al Sharpton and Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant will join attorney Benjamin Crump and others for a prayer vigil in support of Ahmaud Arbery's family and loved ones.

DATE: Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

TIME: 11 A.M.

LOCATION: Glynn County Superior Court, 701 H Street, Brunswick, GA 31520 (outside of the courthouse building)

