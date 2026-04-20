Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber, Dr. Jelani Cobb, Majora Carter to Headline 2026 Prosperity Starts with Place™ National Conference

Purpose Built Communities® annual convening gathers local and national leaders committed to unlocking the power of neighborhoods and advancing economic opportunity for all families.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Built Communities®, the national leader in strengthening neighborhoods, will host its annual Prosperity Starts with Place™ National Conference in Jacksonville, Florida, April 28–30, bringing together community leaders, residents, policymakers, development experts, educators, entrepreneurs, and funders from across the country.

The event features a notable lineup of speakers, including New York Times best-selling author Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign; Majora Carter, real estate developer, urban revitalization strategy consultant, MacArthur Fellow, and Peabody Award winning broadcaster; and Dr. Jelani Cobb, staff writer at The New Yorker and Henry R. Luce Professor of Journalism and Dean of Columbia Journalism School. This year's conference is sponsored by first-time Presenting Sponsor, Nemours Children's Health, whose President and CEO, Dr. Larry Moss, will join more than 60 speakers and workshop facilitators from across the country for this impactful conference. Nemours Children's is joined by many other conference supporters.

The 2026 Prosperity Starts with Place™ National Conference comes to life amid growing national attention to the role of place in shaping economic mobility. New research led by Opportunity Insights proves that the neighborhood where a child grows up has a lasting impact on their future earnings — underscoring the importance of investing in mixed-income, amenity-rich and economically diverse communities, a model Purpose Built Communities champions nationwide.

"What surrounds us shapes us. This belief grounds everything we do at Purpose Built Communities, ensuring all families can thrive in a healthy, economically diverse, amenity rich, socially connected neighborhood. Our model, proven through years of research and anchored in resident voice and power, is built on our understanding that place matters. Our annual conference brings together leaders and residents from across the country to explore what's working, learn from one another, and drive real change so all families can thrive and prosper," said Carol R. Naughton, CEO, Purpose Built Communities.

This year's conference is co-hosted by LIFT JAX, a Purpose Built Network Member partnering with residents in their efforts to build a vibrant, opportunity-rich future for Jacksonville's Eastside, known affectionately as "OutEast," one of the city's oldest and most historic African-American neighborhoods. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour OutEast and experience its rich history firsthand. A neighborhood block party and tour on April 29 will celebrate local entrepreneurs, food vendors, and entertainment.

"OutEast has always been a place of resilience, creativity, and community pride — and as someone who grew up here, that means everything to me," said Travis Williams, President and CEO of LIFT JAX. "Welcoming leaders from across the country to Jacksonville is an opportunity to share what we're building here and to learn from others doing the same hard, hopeful work. This conference reminds us that the future of our neighborhood is something we get to shape together."

Conference sessions will feature practical strategies for strengthening neighborhoods, including:

Integrating early learning programs within mixed-income housing developments

How communities can grow entrepreneurship in historically disinvested neighborhoods

How neighborhood leaders can collaborate with local officials to drive change

How philanthropy can partner with communities to preserve and elevate local history



To learn more about the Prosperity Starts with Place Conference, visit here. To learn more about Purpose Built Communities and its Network Members, visit here.

About Purpose Built Communities

Purpose Built Communities® is the national leader in strengthening neighborhoods and opening pathways to prosperity and opportunity for all. As a philanthropically funded nonprofit organization, we form long-term partnerships with Community Quarterback Organizations, which are hyperlocal nonprofit organizations that work with residents and partners to advance a comprehensive strategy that supports the vision of the community.

Through the determination and creativity of these organizations — and the expertise, resources, and advocacy of Purpose Built Communities — the foundational elements of a thriving neighborhood begin to take shape. This includes high-quality, mixed-income housing; excellent schools; inclusive spaces that nurture physical and mental health; and an active commercial core that keeps the neighborhood economically vibrant.

Purpose Built Communities currently supports more than 25 Community Quarterback Organizations, and more than 40 prospects, leads and emerging Network Members, in cities across the U.S. Together, and along with our strategic partners, we are strengthening neighborhoods so that everyone can prosper in the places they call home. To learn more about Purpose Built Communities, visit: purposebuiltcommunities.org.

Media Contact:

Vicky Free Sistrunk

[email protected]

SOURCE Purpose Built Communities