Rev: Ithaca Startup Works Opens Applications for 2026 Prototyping Hardware Accelerator

ITHACA, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev: Ithaca Startup Works announces the launch of applications for its 2026 Prototyping Hardware Accelerator, a summer-long program that guides entrepreneurs through developing physical product concepts to determine if they are commercially desirable, technologically viable, and economically feasible.

A participant in the Prototyping Hardware Accelerator presents her working prototype during a hardware sprint, where teams share updates and showcase the progress they've made throughout the program. Rev: Ithaca Startup Works hardware instructor adjusting a component inside a large 3D printer in the purpose built prototyping facility.

The accelerator provides participants up to $2,000 in prototype development funding and access to Rev's purpose-built prototyping lab. The comprehensive 10-week curriculum guides teams through ideation to proof-of-concept prototyping and pitch development. The program culminates in a Networking@Rev: Prototyping Demo Day, where teams showcase their innovations to potential investors and community partners by crafting a clear and concise pitch that demonstrates their customers' needs, business plans, and passion for their startup.

"Each year, the Prototyping Hardware Accelerator reminds me of just how impactful it is to solve problems that need physical solutions," said Deanna Kocher, Associate Director of Hardware Programs. "There's something incredibly satisfying about watching a paper sketch turn into a physical product – and watching an individual with an idea turn into an entrepreneur."

The program, which has supported hardware startups since 2014, offers four specialized tracks: Classic, ClimateTech, AgTech, and MedTech.

Classic: Open to innovators in any field, this track provides foundational entrepreneurship training across industries.

ClimateTech: ClimateTech startups are placed with a like-minded cohort, matched with a clean energy mentor, and benefit from guest speakers working in the field.

AgTech: Agriculture technology startups will benefit from specialized training and connections with experts and potential partners working in the agriculture industry. Ideas can span from growing to food processing.

MedTech Track: Offered in partnership with Cornell Biomedical Engineering and Weill Cornell, the MedTech track provides innovators developing medical devices access to specialized prototyping equipment, regulatory resources, and research and medical professionals in the field.

Located in Ithaca, New York, the program is free and open to anyone with a physical product concept and entrepreneurial drive. While software applications alone are not eligible, they may qualify when integrated with a physical product component. Teams do not need to be legally formed LLCs to participate.

During the program, participants gain mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs and technical support from Rev's engineering team. In addition to this one-on-one support, they are able to build out their ideas with comprehensive workshops, gain experience with prototyping equipment, and engage in cohort-wide product and pitch reviews. Upon completion, graduates are well-positioned to recruit team members, establish partnerships, initiate work with contract manufacturers, and engage potential investors.

Applications for the 2026 cohort are being reviewed on a rolling basis. Interested entrepreneurs should visit the Prototyping Hardware Accelerator homepage for more information and to submit their applications.

Not sure if the accelerator is the right fit for you? Attend an information session on Tuesday, March 10, from 6 to 7 pm EST. Program leadership will discuss the program and be available to answer questions.

About Rev: Ithaca Startup Works

Rev: Ithaca Startup Works is a business incubator within Cornell Research and Innovation dedicated to supporting startup growth through mentorship, resources, and programming in the Ithaca region.

Media Contact

Katharine Downey

484-358-1382

[email protected]

SOURCE Rev: Ithaca Startup Works