Rev. Jesse Jackson's 22nd Annual Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Economic Summit, "400 Years Later: Closing the Wealth Gap, Expanding Opportunity"

"We're looking to expand upon the progress and discuss ways to increase opportunities for minorities and women," says Rev. Jesse L. Jackson , Sr . founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and organizer of the Wall Street Project. "After 400 years, there is still much more work to be done in terms of our freedom, equity, diversity and inclusion, particularly in today's political climate if we want to close the wealth gap and expand opportunity."

The Summit brings entrepreneurs, corporate executives and the nation's leading policymakers together to increase business and employment opportunities for African Americans, women, and all people of color.

"History is an unbroken continuity that cannot be denied. Americans should not hide from the past nor engage in an extended exercise of rehashing 400 tragic years. We need to continue to push to close the wealth gap and expand opportunities for African Americans," adds Rev. Jackson. "This year's Summit plans to address what African Americans should and can do - since setting foot 400 years ago on U.S. soil."

The three-day Summit features an annual Ministers & Labor Luncheon, keynote speaker Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Citizenship Education Fund Annual Wall Street Project Scholarship Gala, musical entertainment by Lalah Hathaway. Also, the "Business of Hip Hop," featuring an exclusive conversation with Hip-Hop mogul Percy "Master P" Miller. Closing with a look at pension fund investment with minority money managers, an urban policy plenary, and its Business Luncheon, Congresswoman Maxine Waters as keynote speaker. CVS Health's Merlo will be honored with a Leadership Award for his commitment to diversity, accepted by David L Casey, VP, Workforce Strategies & Chief Diversity Officer, CVS Health.

SOURCE Rainbow PUSH Coalition

