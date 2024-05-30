Revalize Bolsters Leadership Team to Help Customers Navigate Manufacturing Sector Challenges

The new leaders will help drive increased growth and customer focus as the company continues to scale operations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalize , a worldwide leader in CAD, CPQ, and PLM software solutions for manufacturers, today announced the appointment of five key executives to its leadership team. These strategic hires underscore Revalize's strong commitment to addressing the critical challenges facing the manufacturing industry.

The appointments include Jason Rupert, Chief Revenue Officer; Reiner Hofmann, SVP of EMEA Sales; Heather Boyd, SVP of Marketing; Oliver Staehelin, Chief Corporate Development Officer; and Christine Stewart, Chief Talent and Productivity Officer. All five executives bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Revalize, bolstering the company's ability to provide innovative solutions and support to manufacturers worldwide.

As the manufacturing sector navigates the challenges of 2024, including economic uncertainty, a shortage of skilled labor, supply chain disruptions, and the imperative to innovate to meet net-zero emissions goals, manufacturers are under increasing pressure to enhance supply chain efficiencies and integrate software advancements into their operations.

These new leaders will play a pivotal role in helping Revalize's customers overcome the complexities of the modern manufacturing landscape. With a focus on driving growth and operational excellence, each executive's rich background and knowledge will be instrumental in Revalize's mission to reshape the landscape of manufacturing software:

Jason Rupert, Chief Revenue Officer, is an experienced C-level executive with a demonstrated history of driving meaningful growth and building high-performing teams. He has successfully led software businesses across different geographies, customer segments and go-to-market approaches. Jason joins Revalize from Pushpay, a PE-backed software company, and previously held leadership roles at Symplr, FIS, and Worldpay. Jason will spearhead organic growth efforts by leading the sales, marketing, and revenue operations teams.

Reiner Hofmann, Senior Vice President of EMEA Sales, is an experienced Senior Sales leader with a demonstrated history of driving accelerated high growth by building high-performing teams. Reiner joins Revalize from Tacton, a leading provider of CPQ SaaS Solutions for complex manufacturing, where he served as CRO, and previously held leadership roles at Qt Company and Fluke Networks. Reiner will drive organic growth efforts by developing the sales team, implementing innovative sales strategies, introducing advanced data analysis metrics and processes to identify trends, customer behavior and strengthening customer relationships.

Heather Boyd, SVP of Marketing, was most recently leading international marketing efforts at Auctane, a Thoma Bravo company, where she spearheaded initiatives in building brand awareness and generating demand for e-commerce delivery solutions. Prior to her time at Auctane, Heather served as the EMEA Marketing Director at Oracle. With over 20 years of experience, Heather is a driven marketing leader specializing in awareness, demand, and pipeline generation, making her a valuable addition to the Revalize team.

Oliver Staehelin, Chief Corporate Development Officer, brings a diverse and accomplished background to the team. Oliver has successfully led many acquisitions and a recapitalization in his prior role at Harver. In addition, he has served as a CFO and founded his own business, which he sold. Oliver will lead all corporate development initiatives and drive critical inorganic strategy.

Christine Stewart, Chief Talent and Productivity Officer, has more than 25 years of experience across human resources, general business management, business transformation and engineering. She most recently served as the Chief Human Resources Officer with Eagleview, a PE-backed technology company, and has held leadership roles at Kodak, Alaris, and Xerox. Christine brings a wealth of business experience with a proven record of successfully leading talent, engagement, and transformational initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome these talented individuals to the Revalize team," said CEO Mike Sabin. "Their proven track records of success delivering mission-critical solutions position them exceptionally well to support our customers in overcoming the challenges they face in today's rapidly evolving manufacturing industry. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise to ensure tangible value for our customers by delivering impactful solutions that address their business needs."

Learn more about Revalize and its solutions, as well as employment opportunities globally, at www.revalizesoftware.com .

About Revalize

Founded in 2021, Revalize is the premier idea-to-cash solution on a journey to reshape the future of manufacturing - powering greater outcomes for businesses who design, model, develop and sell, with a portfolio of industry-leading CAD, PLM, and CPQ solutions. The Company serves more than 15,000 customers across the globe. Revalize is a portfolio company of TA Associates and Hg. Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com.

