ReVamp Companies Acquires Apollo Concrete Holdings

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReVamp Companies ("ReVamp"), a portfolio company of Bertram Capital ("Bertram") and a platform for the nation's leading home-improvement brands specializing in concrete coatings, announced the acquisition of Apollo Concrete Coatings ("Apollo"). Under the leadership of founder Russ Bickert, Apollo has become a leader in the greater western New York area and recently expanded into the Pittsburgh market. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

"We are happy to announce our partnership with Russ and his team and welcome them to the ReVamp family of companies. Russ has built Apollo into a top-notch organization with a best-in-class operating team known for quality work, service, and expertise." said Jeff Gear, CEO of ReVamp.

The transaction supports the expansion of ReVamp's footprint in the Northeast U.S. The Apollo acquisition also builds off the previously announced addition of Next Level in the Boston metropolitan area.

"As our fifth acquisition, Apollo will help extend the national reach of the ReVamp brand," added Tom Beerle, Partner at Bertram. "Less than 10 months in, we have established what we believe to be the best group of operators in this industry, while also creating a broader and more compelling set of career opportunities for the team on the ReVamp platform."

"We're having a lot of success here at Apollo, but the opportunity to join the ReVamp platform and be part of something bigger is really exciting for both me and all my team members," said Russ Bickert, founder of Apollo.

ReVamp is actively seeking partnerships with leaders in the garage, flooring, and broader residential services category.

About ReVamp Companies

ReVamp Companies is a leading national residential concrete coatings platform, with a growing suite of flooring and adjacent residential services. Based in Lena, IL and operating across multiple states, the company provides quality concrete coating solutions for garages, basements, patios, pools, driveways, and other indoor and outdoor areas. ReVamp is committed to advancing its employees' careers, providing best-in-class professional training and opportunities for promotion, development, and relocation across the organization. For more information, please visit the Company's website https://www.revampcompanies.com/

About Apollo

Apollo is a leading installer of concrete coatings in the Buffalo and Rochester, New York area along with recently opened operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit the Company's website https://www.apolloconcretecoatings.com/

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, while leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which seeks to drive growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

