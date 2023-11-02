Revamp Sports and Leisure Pursuits with High-End Products at the 134th Canton Fair

News provided by

Canton Fair

02 Nov, 2023, 20:00 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst great anticipation, Phase 3 of the 134th Canton Fair onsite exhibition commenced on October 31st, attracting throngs of global buyers eager to explore the latest trends. Showcasing an impressive array of sports and leisure products, the event featured nearly 1000 exhibitors presenting a staggering 45,000 products onsite and online. Visitors can expect to discover an extraordinary range of outdoor travel gear, fitness essentials, and much more.

Continue Reading

Zhejiang Natural Outdoor Goods Inc. displayed a host of sports, travel, and leisure products, including TPU automatic inflatable beds and PVC automatic inflatable mattresses at the prestigious Canton Fair. The air seat cushion surface boasts a sensational TPU coating, ensuring unparalleled wear resistance, durability, and air tightness. With an innovative ergonomic design and cutting-edge production technology, the diamond-shaped air tube of this incredible creation disperses pressure and banishes fatigue from prolonged sitting, an absolute must-have for thrill-seekers yearning for a rejuvenating nap amidst outdoor sports activities. Join the excitement at: https://goo.su/Bk2zQ.

Guangdong Senhai Sporting Goods Co., Ltd. ("Senhai") impresses visitors with their extensive collection of sports and leisure products such as roller skates, skate shoes, and cycling accessories. Senhai's star offering, RW-Kids free roller skates, introduces eight groundbreaking technologies to the industry, such as the finely-tuned buckles, premium carbon fiber bases, and precision brackets manufactured using CNC integration. Designed for optimal comfort and performance, these skates feature high-elastic, wear-resistant smooth wheels and a plush interior. With a tough and impact-resistant shoe shell and a flexible, secure buckle, the RW-Kids skates guarantee a safer, lighter, smoother, and more flexible roller skating experience for children. Discover these state-of-the-art products at https://goo.su/EJDrc.

Shandong Relax Health Industry Co., Ltd. ("Relax") showcases its latest range of fitness shaping products at the Fair. Among the highlights is PK17L Commercial Treadmill, which features a 7-window LED display, high-fidelity stereo sound, and advanced functions such as direct selection of slope and speed. This treadmill caters to users' personalized exercise needs with its electric slope lifting function. Additionally, it comes equipped with heart rate detection, soft stop, and mileage recording functions. The multi-pole efficient shock absorption and impact absorption system ensures real-time exercise monitoring and minimizes the impact on joints and muscles. For more information about Relax and its products, visit https://goo.su/zPxaB.

The curtain may have fallen on the thrilling Asian Games lately in Hangzhou, but the passion for sports lingers on. The 134th Canton Fair awaits the arrival of global buyers in Sports, Travel and Recreation Products section, offering boundless business prospects. For comprehensive details regarding the exhibition, kindly visit the official website at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848, or reach out to [email protected].

SOURCE Canton Fair

Also from this source

Revamp Sports and Leisure Pursuits with High-End Products at the 134th Canton Fair

Revamp Sports and Leisure Pursuits with High-End Products at the 134th Canton Fair

Amidst great anticipation, Phase 3 of the 134th Canton Fair onsite exhibition commenced on October 31st, attracting throngs of global buyers eager to ...
Precision, Effectiveness, and Intelligence: Explore the Latest Trend of Healthcare and Medical Equipment Industry at 134th Canton Fair

Precision, Effectiveness, and Intelligence: Explore the Latest Trend of Healthcare and Medical Equipment Industry at 134th Canton Fair

As the public is paying increasing attention to health management, the 5-day onsite exhibition of Phase 3 of the 134th Canton Fair held from October...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.