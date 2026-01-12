Revance Announces Appointment of Steve Kreider as EVP, Chief Revenue Officer - Aesthetics and Therapeutics

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance, a fast-growing global leader in aesthetics and skincare, today announced the appointment of Steve Kreider as EVP, Chief Revenue Officer – Aesthetics and Therapeutics, effective immediately.

In this newly created role, Mr. Kreider will lead Revance's U.S. sales and revenue strategy across both its Aesthetics and Therapeutics businesses. The appointment supports Revance's continued focus on aligning its commercial strategy across aesthetics and therapeutics to drive sustainable growth, strengthen execution, and deepen engagement with providers, patients, and customers in an increasingly competitive market.

"We are excited to welcome Steve to the Revance family and to our leadership team," said Nadeem Moiz, Chief Executive Officer of Revance. "Steve is a proven commercial leader with deep experience across aesthetics and therapeutics. His track record of building high-performing teams, leading successful product launches and driving brand transformation makes him well suited to help advance our strategic priorities and unlock new opportunities for growth."

Mr. Kreider brings over two decades of commercial leadership experience, with a strong track record of driving brand transformation and market-leading product launches in aesthetics and therapeutics. Most recently, he served as SVP, North America and SVP, Global Marketing at Cutera, a global provider of energy-based aesthetic systems, joining the company during a period of significant transformation. Prior to Cutera, Mr. Kreider held senior leadership roles at Ortho Dermatologics, Merz Aesthetics, and Medicis, leading large sales and marketing teams, delivering multiple successful product launches, and driving rapid growth across dermatology franchises.

"Revance has a powerful portfolio and a significant opportunity to accelerate growth across both aesthetics and therapeutics," said Mr. Kreider. "I'm energized to partner with this team to elevate commercial execution, expand our market impact, and build the capabilities needed to unlock the full long-term potential of the business."

About Revance

Revance is a fast-growing global aesthetics and skincare company focused on providing innovative aesthetics and market-leading skincare offerings throughout every stage of life. With a differentiated portfolio of products spanning 60 countries, Revance meets the evolving needs of patients and consumers worldwide through continued innovation and commercialization of new products and treatments.

Focused on skin science for life, Revance's extensive portfolio includes leading brands within the aesthetics, consumer skincare, and therapeutics categories.

Aesthetics offerings include: DAXXIFY® (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection; the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers by Teoxane SA; SkinPen®, an industry-leading microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, an FDA-cleared microneedling device; ProGen PRP Eclipse, the gold standard in Platelet-Rich Plasma; and Biojuve®, a clinically proven living microbe technology, among others. Revance's strong consumer skincare portfolio includes brands such as PanOxyl®, Blue Lizard®, StriVectin®, Sarna®, Zeasorb®, Desenex®, and Keri®.

Learn more at Revance.com.

