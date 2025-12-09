Revance Announces Launch of New StriVectin® TL Advanced Sculpting Neck & Jawline Mask

The #1 Skincare Brand for Neck and Décolleté is Expanding its Award-Winning Portfolio1

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance is proud to introduce a new product addition to its StriVectin prestige premium skincare brand - TL Advanced Sculpting Neck & Jawline Mask . StriVectin is the #1 Skincare Brand for Neck and Décolleté.1

StriVectin® TL Advanced Sculpting Neck & Jawline Mask

The TL Advanced Sculpting Neck & Jawline Mask is formulated with StriVectin's proprietary Alpha-3 Peptide® and is clinically proven to tighten, tone, and depuff the neck and jawline area,2 with results that improve over time with consistent use.3 In just 20 minutes, 88% agreed that skin immediately felt firmer2 and after two weeks of use, subjects reported that facial contours appeared sharpened, and the jawline appeared sharper and more lifted.3

Engineered with a form-fitting hydrogel design, the innovative mask hugs the natural contours of the neck and jawline to optimize ingredient absorption and provide visible results to areas most prone to the effects of gravity. Perfect as a self-care ritual, it's the ultimate secret for those 'chin-up' moments before any special event.

"We are thrilled to bring this latest neck innovation to market. As the leading skincare brand for neck and décolleté, we've set a high bar for what meaningful innovation should look like," said Giovanna Wilk, Vice President, Marketing. "With the TL Advanced Sculpting Neck & Jawline Mask, we focused on every detail, including engineering a custom shape and fit, and pairing it with our cutting-edge ingredients to deliver a clinically proven product we believe consumers will love. It's a perfect addition for our loyal neck cream users looking to expand their regimen and an ideal entry point for those new to dedicated neck care."

Formulated with NIA-114®, Alpha-3 Peptide, and caffeine, the mask helps cool, de-puff, and firm skin while supporting the moisture barrier for a more sculpted, contoured appearance.

"StriVectin's unwavering commitment to innovation and science-backed ingredients continues to set the brand apart," said Dr. Mara Weinstein Velez, Board-Certified Dermatologist. "Their advanced, proprietary formulations make StriVectin one of my top recommendations for patients looking to visibly improve the appearance of the neck and jawline."

The StriVectin TL Advanced Sculpting Neck & Jawline Mask ($18, 1 count) is currently available at Ulta and on Strivectin.com . It will be available at all retailers, including Amazon and Sephora, starting January 2026.

For more information, visit www.StriVectin.com .

1Circana, LLC, US Prestige Beauty Total Department/Specialty, Skincare by Brand, Body Part: Neck/Décolleté, Dollar & Unit Sales, January – December 2024.

2Based on consumer perception questionnaire on 34 subjects immediately after use as directed.

3Based on consumer perception questionnaire on 34 subjects after 2 weeks of use as directed.

About StriVectin

StriVectin is an award-winning prestige clinical skincare brand backed by over 35 years of clinical research in skin longevity. Fueled by its mission to empower women at every stage of their skincare journey, StriVectin delivers advanced, targeted formulas to solve for aging skin's most challenging concerns. As innovators in skin science, all formulas feature StriVectin's proprietary NIA-114 technology. This powerhouse molecule, even more effective than Niacinamide, has been clinically proven to strengthen the skin's barrier, enhance the performance of other ingredients, and help skin act younger and appear more youthful. StriVectin's results are real, visible, and validated by independent clinical studies on every product - it's how we built a winning portfolio. Cruelty-free, paraben-free, and suitable for all skin types.

StriVectin products are available through top department stores and specialty retailers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Our corporate headquarters are in Nashville, TN. For more details, visit strivectin.com .

About Revance

Revance is a fast-growing, highly acquisitive, global aesthetics and skincare company committed to delivering innovative aesthetics and market-leading skincare solutions across every stage of life. With a differentiated portfolio and market position, Revance meets the evolving needs of patients and consumers worldwide through continued innovation and the commercialization of new products and treatments. Focused on skin science for life, Revance continues to expand its global footprint, with distribution spanning 60 countries and a significant opportunity to enter new markets.

Revance's balanced portfolio includes innovative products in the aesthetics space such as DAXXIFY® (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers by Teoxane SA, and SkinPen®, an industry-leading microneedling device. RHA® technology is proprietary to and manufactured in Switzerland by Teoxane SA, and Revance is an independent distributor of Teoxane SA to supply the RHA Collection of dermal fillers to the U.S. market. In addition, its consumer skincare portfolio includes leading brands such as PanOxyl®, Blue Lizard®, StriVectin® and BIOJUVE®.

SOURCE Revance