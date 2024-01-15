Revasum Inc and Asahi Diamond America, Inc Join Forces to Revolutionize Silicon Carbide Wafer Grinding

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revasum Inc, a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and Asahi Diamond America, Inc, a renowned provider of diamond and cubic boron nitride tools, are pleased to announce their strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing silicon carbide (SiC) wafer grinding.

The collaboration centers around the utilization of Revasum's industry-leading 7AF-HMG Silicon Carbide Grinder, a cutting-edge solution specifically designed for the unique challenges posed by 150mm and 200mm silicon carbide wafers. This collaboration brings together Revasum's expertise in semiconductor grinding and Asahi Diamond America's cutting-edge abrasive technology, marking a significant step forward in silicon carbide wafer manufacturing.

The 7AF-HMG is distinguished by its hard material optimized grind engine that quickly and precisely thins and planarizes 150mm and 200mm silicon carbide wafers. Its advanced features and precision make it a game changer in the industry, ensuring highly efficient and productive processing of bare substrates and device wafers at customer facilities.

Scott Jewler, CEO of Revasum Inc, expressed his enthusiasm stating, "Our work with Asahi Diamond America is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in semiconductor manufacturing. The 7AF-HMG Silicon Carbide Grinder is a groundbreaking solution that addresses the unique challenges of silicon carbide wafers, and this cooperation will propel the industry forward by improving efficiency and performance."

Koichi "Ken" Kikuchi, President of Asahi Diamond America, Inc, echoed this sentiment, saying, "Asahi Diamond America is thrilled to collaborate with Revasum Inc to elevate silicon carbide wafer grinding to new heights. Our cutting-edge grind wheels combined with Revasum's advanced tools will empower semiconductor manufacturers to achieve unprecedented precision and efficiency in silicon carbide wafer processing."

About Revasum Inc:

Revasum Inc is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced semiconductor processing equipment. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Revasum provides cutting-edge solutions for the production of silicon carbide wafers and other semiconductor materials.

About Asahi Diamond America, Inc:

Asahi Diamond America, Inc is a leading provider of diamond and cubic boron nitride tools for a wide range of industries, including semiconductor manufacturing. With a commitment to quality and precision, Asahi Diamond America delivers advanced tools that enhance the efficiency and performance of semiconductor processing.

