Revatio (Sildenafil; Pfizer) Drug Overview 2018: A Selective Inhibitor of the PDE5 Enzyme, which Enhances the Effect of the Endogenous Vasodilator, Nitric Oxide

Revatio (sildenafil; Pfizer) is a selective inhibitor of the PDE5 enzyme, which enhances the effect of the endogenous vasodilator, nitric oxide. The extracellular vasodilator NO activates cellular guanylate cyclase, which in turn increases cyclic guanosine monophosphate concentrations, leading to smooth muscle cell vasorelaxation.

Analyst Outlook

The first-to-market phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor Revatio (sildenafil; Pfizer) is firmly established within the treatment algorithm as a first-line treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients. However, its loss of exclusivity in the US and EU has resulted in much-reduced sales for Pfizer.

Further generic erosion in Japan is also expected from Q3 2018. Nevertheless, Revatio is likely to continue to provide a steady, albeit small, revenue stream for Pfizer, especially as physicians increasingly use combination therapies for their pulmonary hypertension (PH) patients.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Revatio: Pulmonary hypertension

LIST OF FIGURES



Revatio for pulmonary hypertension - SWOT analysis

The authors drug assessment summary of Revatio for pulmonary hypertension

Revatio sales for pulmonary hypertension across the US, Japan , and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25

LIST OF TABLES



Revatio drug profile

Revatio pivotal trial data in pulmonary hypertension

Revatio sales for pulmonary hypertension across the US, Japan , and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25

