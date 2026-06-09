RevDoc Partners with Fenyx Health to Bring AI-Driven Primary Care to Medicare Advantage MSA Members Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevDoc, one of the fastest-growing AI-driven digital health platforms focused on proactive, prevention-first care, today announced a strategic partnership with Fenyx Health, a Medicare Advantage Medical Savings Account (MSA) plan, to deliver personalized primary care, preventive screenings, chronic disease support, and digital health services to Medicare beneficiaries nationwide at no additional cost.

This partnership expands access to AI-enabled primary care for Fenyx Health members through a model designed to improve engagement, close care gaps, and drive better health outcomes, while helping plans enhance member experience and reduce avoidable costs.

"Fenyx Health shares our mission to make primary care more accessible, proactive, and personalized for Medicare beneficiaries," said AK Kottoor, Founder and CEO of RevDoc. "Through this partnership, RevDoc is bringing AI-enabled care to Medicare Advantage MSA members nationwide, creating a simpler and more connected way for Medicare beneficiaries to manage chronic conditions, stay healthier longer, and navigate the healthcare system with confidence, all at no added cost."

"Affordability is only one part of healthcare," said Jim Handlan, CEO of Fenyx Health. "True value comes from helping members stay healthier and more engaged in their care. Pairing our MSA plan with RevDoc's AI-driven care platform gives our members access to a highly personalized level of support that is rare in Medicare Advantage today, and we are proud to offer it nationwide."

Under the partnership, RevDoc will support Fenyx Health's Medicare Advantage MSA plans nationwide, including plans administered for Select Health and EMI Health Group. Members will have access to annual wellness visits, Health Risk Assessments, personalized care plans, provider messaging, prescription refill and referral support, caregiver access, and additional virtual care services through the RevDoc platform.

RevDoc's AI-enabled infrastructure combines connected devices, wearable integrations, wellness insights, facial-scan health indicators, and aggregated longitudinal health records from 400+ EMRs to create dynamic risk profiles that help identify care gaps earlier, support proactive interventions, improve quality performance, and drive better outcomes at lower costs.

This partnership further positions RevDoc as a scalable digital health partner for Medicare Advantage plans, payers, and value-based care organizations seeking to improve member engagement, reduce fragmentation, and modernize primary care delivery.

About RevDoc

RevDoc is one of the fastest-growing AI-driven digital health platforms built for proactive, prevention-first healthcare. The platform combines FDA-regulated connected devices, AI tools, wearables, remote monitoring, and aggregated health data to create a more intelligent, personalized care experience. RevDoc supports health plans, providers, and care organizations in improving outcomes, engagement, and operational efficiency. Learn more at revdoc.com.

About Fenyx Health

Fenyx Health changes the way consumers evaluate and use health insurance with Medicare Advantage products that motivate and empower both health and financial accountability. We offer no-fee and low-fee medical savings account (MSA) plans to employers, unions and other employment-related organizations of any size across the U.S. Pronounced fee•nix, as in our standard group MSA plans eliminate, or nix, the traditionally expensive fees for group-sponsored Medicare Advantage coverage. It is also a nod to the mythical Phoenix rising from its ashes — we believe our group MSA plans are the best version since the MSA's full-market inception in 2008, offering strong value propositions to groups, beneficiaries, providers and agents. Learn more at fenyxhealth.com.

SOURCE RevDoc