Reveal Technology Expands Tactical Portfolio with Acquisition of DFL Technology

Reveal Technology, Inc.

08 Feb, 2024, 10:07 ET

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal Technology, Inc. (Reveal) proudly announces the acquisition of DFL Technology. With this acquisition, Reveal Technology's existing hardware-agnostic 3D modeling analytics software will now have even more advanced capabilities to provide modern warfighters with the latest intelligence tools at the tactical edge.

DFL Technology's IDENTIFI Product, a comprehensive identity and biometrics capture suite, complements Reveal's geospatial and terrain modeling technologies to provide even more thorough situational awareness. The DFL team, led by CEO Isaac Riddle, shares Reveal's mission and focus on delivering the next generation of situational awareness tools made specifically for decentralized operations, in the context of peer competition.

"We are excited to be joined by the DFL team in delivering on our commitment to provide AI tools for the warfighter, enabling deterrence and dominance through better, faster decisions," said Reveal's CEO, Garrett Smith.

Isaac Riddle will take the helm of Reveal's Identity and Biometrics Business Unit, delivering IDENTIFI and other future products to US DOD, foreign military, and other public safety customers.

"Joining forces with Reveal Technology marks a significant milestone for DFL. This acquisition enables us to accelerate our mission of equipping warfighters with superior technology. We admire Reveal's commitment to innovation and excellence and are excited to work alongside their talented team. Together, we're poised to make a tangible impact on the front lines, enhancing both warfighter capabilities and operational effectiveness."

This acquisition advances Reveal's mission to deliver an expanding portfolio of distributed AI tools to its military users, enhancing survivability and lethality at the tactical edge, and accelerating high-quality decision-making and autonomy.

About DFL Technology

DFL Technology is a veteran-owned small business founded by Marine Corps veterans and software developers passionate about providing superior software to warfighters on the edge.

DFL has built tactical mobile applications and ATAK plug-ins for intelligence collection, biometric operations, and target acquisition under contracts in support of USSOCOM. DFL personnel have expertise shipping AI, mobile, and TAK technologies.

https://www.dfltechnology.com

About Reveal Technology

Reveal Technology is a venture-backed, defense-focused technology company that has established itself as a leader in tactical intelligence and automation software. Reveal is committed to providing defense users with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, computer vision, and edge computing technologies to deliver actionable intelligence at the tactical edge.

http://www.revealtech.ai

SOURCE Reveal Technology, Inc.

