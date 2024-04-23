Reveal Technology Receives Selection Notification for $33.6M STRATFI Award Through the AFVentures Program

BOZEMAN, Mont., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal Technology, Inc. (Reveal) is proud to share that they have received a selection notification from the US Air Force AFVentures Program for a $33.6M Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI).

Farsight provides users with actionable intelligence in network-constrained environments Post this Reveal will work closely with joint force customers to deliver the next generation of situational awareness tools for operations in denied areas and at the tactical edge.

This award will support continued research, development, testing, and evaluation efforts with US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Program Executive Office (PEO) SOF WARRIOR, the Headquarters Air Force Special Operations Command (HQ AFSOC) A5-8-9/Gunship Requirements Office (A5KG), and the US Air Force Research Laboratory Center for Rapid Innovation (AFRL/RSC).

In the next generation of expeditionary warfare, the warfighter will need capabilities that enable the collection, edge processing, and dissemination of real-time intelligence in operationally limited environments. Reveal will work closely with joint force customers to deliver the next generation of situational awareness tools for operations in denied areas and at the tactical edge.

The selected scope will continue the development, integration, and scaling of Farsight, Reveal's near real-time 3D modeling software, to better meet mission requirements of the tactical warfighter. At the completion of the 36-month period of performance, leaders at every echelon will have an enhanced solution that allows them to rapidly exploit, evaluate, and distribute edge-processed intelligence to support rapid decision-making in dynamic operational environments. Units and assets of every size will be able to generate 3D models and situational awareness layers at the edge in near real-time, allowing operators to analyze objectives at the pace of the battlefield, even in GPS-denied environments.

"Reveal is honored to accept this STRATFI award, and believes it signals the Department's belief in Reveal as an important technology provider of the future. As we execute on this contract, Reveal and its supporters will continue to build capacity and capability into its platform so that it can earn its place as a trusted and long-term partner for the 21st century Defense Department," said Reveal's CEO, Garrett Smith.

Farsight is a receive-only software solution that provides users with actionable intelligence in network-constrained environments. Farsight processes sensor-collected imagery to create 3D models in near real-time. The platform is sensor and operating system agnostic to integrate seamlessly into Department of Defense legacy, current, and future systems. Users can mesh Farsight's AI-powered analytics into models in real-time. Both modeling and analytics are processed at the edge with minimal processing power requirements, making it unlike any other commercial-off-the-shelf or government-off-the-shelf solution on the market.

www.revealtech.ai

SOURCE Reveal Technology, Inc.