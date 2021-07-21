Revealed: Tripadvisor's definitive guide to the best restaurants in the U.S. and worldwide

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tripadvisor ® announced the winners of its 2021 Travelers' Choice® "Best of the Best" Restaurants awards, with five new categories of must-visit restaurants no matter where you are or what you crave, based on traveler reviews of people who have dined there before. From favorite Fine Dining establishments for the more discerning taste buds and the Best Brunch Spots to fill up on avo toast and mimosas, to the Hottest New Restaurants and Best Vegan Spots serving up some of the tastiest plant-based grub. These award-winning restaurants have something to suit every type of palate.

The title of U.S. No. 1 Fine Dining restaurant goes to the Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Va. This intimate restaurant boasts an award-winning 14,000 bottle wine cellar (what's not to love about that?!) and serves up classic French cuisine including dishes such as carpaccio of herb-crusted Elysian Fields baby lamb loin with caesar salad ice cream and coconut sorbet with passionfruit and ginger granité.

If quality food on the go is what you're after, the Quick Bites category (previously named Fast Casual) fits the brief and this year it's New York City's Bleecker Street Pizza topping the list. This much-hyped pizza joint knows a thing or two about serving up a decent slice.

New this year, the Picture-Perfect Restaurants category celebrates those places that have a serious wow factor, not just for the food, but the restaurant setting as well. These stunning spots are worth a thousand selfies and it's not surprising to see why Koral Restaurant in Nusa Dua, Bali has been crowned world No. 1. At this epic aquarium restaurant, you'll feel as though you're dining underwater as tropical fish swim around and above you and a hypnotic soundtrack plays to give the full below the waves experience.

If you're looking to set the mood with a romantic dinner, the Date Night category - another newbie for 2021 - has you covered. Topping the U.S. list is The Silver Fork in Manchester, Vt. Located in the picturesque Manchester Village, The Silver Fork is housed within the historic building which was once the Mark Skinner Library. This quaint restaurant is run by a husband and wife team and serves up an eclectic mix of cuisines from around the world including goat cheese soufflé with chutney and homemade melba toast and mixed paella for two.

"It's no secret that the restaurant industry has taken a hit over the past year or so, but the good news is that would-be diners all over the world are hungrier than ever to dine out again," said Martin Verdon-Roe, general manager of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor. "There is so much good out there to explore this summer and beyond and no matter what you're craving, the Best of the Best Restaurants Awards is on hand to serve as a menu of options to satisfy your appetite."

Below you'll find the No. 1 restaurants in the U.S. and the world across the eight award subcategories. The full list of winners can be found here .

Methodology

The 2021 Best of the Best Restaurants Awards are calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for restaurants on Tripadvisor collected from January 1, 2020 - April 30, 2021, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process.

Tripadvisor is proud to serve a broad and diverse community of travelers from all over the world. As such, Tripadvisor reserves the right to determine the eligibility of any property, business, destination or point of interest listed on Tripadvisor for an award based on additional factors that reflect Tripadvisor corporate policies and values. For more details on Tripadvisor's awards policy, see here .

