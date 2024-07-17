Reveal's Farsight Technology Enhances Security and Reduces Risk at Public Events

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When our political candidates become targets of violence our democracy suffers the same as an attack on the country itself. Reflecting on the recent attempt on former President Trump at his Pennsylvania rally, it becomes clear that even at the highest levels of security, blind spots can be identified and exploited. Critical Intelligence is paramount for informed situational awareness in successful security operations. As defense technologists, we must ask ourselves: How can we provide and enhance that situational awareness? How can we maximize effective safety measures while reducing the burden on individual event security personnel in the future? How can we better support the professionals charged with protecting our leaders and communities?

Reveal's Farsight product's advanced features facilitate high-speed tactical decision making and mission planning. Farsight can support critical event security deployments through the following built-in analytics and features:

Rapidly Create 3D Models : Farsight can generate 3D models of an event site in minutes, providing a detailed platform for comprehensive planning and scenario simulation.

: can generate 3D models of an event site in minutes, providing a detailed platform for comprehensive planning and scenario simulation. Line of Sight (LoS) Analysis : By specifying any point on the 3D model, security teams can visualize exactly what is visible from any vantage point. This is crucial for identifying potential active shooter positions and ensuring that all possible angles are monitored, leaving no blind spots for an assailant to exploit.

: By specifying any point on the 3D model, security teams can visualize exactly what is visible from any vantage point. This is crucial for identifying potential active shooter positions and ensuring that all possible angles are monitored, leaving no blind spots for an assailant to exploit. Measuring Distances : Accurate distance and angle measurements allow for the precise positioning of security personnel and barriers, ensuring that protective measures are effectively deployed to cover critical areas.

: Accurate distance and angle measurements allow for the precise positioning of security personnel and barriers, ensuring that protective measures are effectively deployed to cover critical areas. Identify Key Terrain : Optimizing positioning for security teams based on Farsight's analysis ensures maximum coverage and quick reaction capabilities in any part of the event area.

: Optimizing positioning for security teams based on Farsight's analysis ensures maximum coverage and quick reaction capabilities in any part of the event area. Determining Movement Corridors : Planning safe and efficient movement paths for attendees and security personnel minimizes congestion and ensures smooth evacuation routes, reducing panic and potential targets for an attacker.

: Planning safe and efficient movement paths for attendees and security personnel minimizes congestion and ensures smooth evacuation routes, reducing panic and potential targets for an attacker. Casualty Evacuation Planning : Farsight helps identify optimal routes for evacuating people, ensuring quick and safe medical response in case of an emergency.

: Farsight helps identify optimal routes for evacuating people, ensuring quick and safe medical response in case of an emergency. Helicopter Landing Zones: Identifying optimal locations for helicopter landings facilitates rapid response and evacuation, providing a quick exit strategy for high-profile individuals and critical medical evacuation if necessary.

"Security professionals and those they protect deserve the best possible technologies to safeguard them in public and private spaces. We are confident tragedies can be prevented and missions can be accomplished with Farsight, a combat-proven tool for real time situational awareness," said Reveal's CEO, Garrett Smith .

By leveraging Reveal's advanced technology products, security operators can elevate their capabilities to a whole new level, gaining decisive advantage in a matter of minutes. With this powerful combination, the operator can gather and analyze critical data, make informed decisions, and execute effective security with precision and speed to achieve security outcomes for our communities and public spaces.

Reveal Technology is a venture-backed, defense-focused technology company that has established itself as a leader in tactical intelligence and automation software. Reveal is committed to providing defense users with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, computer vision, and edge computing technologies to deliver decision dominance and situational awareness to the tactical edge.

