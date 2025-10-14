Reveel to Present Webinar on 2026 Parcel Shipping Costs

"How to Predict & Analyze 2026 Accessorials" will benefit leaders who want to predict shipping budgets for the year to come and learn strategies to mitigate cost increases

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel ™, the only Shipping Intelligence™ Platform with Parcel Spend Management 2.0 (PSM 2.0) technology, today invited shippers and other leaders in logistics, supply chain, operations and finance to attend its webinar " How to Predict & Analyze 2026 Accessorials " on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Featuring a detailed analysis of carriers' efforts to increase revenue-per-package in the year to come, the webinar will help attendees forecast parcel shipping budgets and provide proven strategies to mitigate and manage cost increases in 2026.

"While we already know FedEx customers will see a 5.9% General Rate Increase (GRI) for 2026 and expect UPS to follow suit, it's imperative for shippers to know that rate card increases are merely the tip of the iceberg," said Jack McCrum, Reveel's director of optimization & analytics. "Accessorial charges, from oversize package fees to expanding delivery area surcharges and extra costs on everything from fuel to address corrections are nothing new. But the scale, frequency and financial impact we are seeing today reflects an entirely new reality for shippers and the businesses they serve."

McCrum stresses that it is imperative for shippers to understand not only which new rules and surcharges will significantly impact their companies, but also the drivers behind them, what they reveal about carriers' motivations, and how they can proactively and effectively take steps to keep costs under control. Notably, in a stark departure from industry norms, many changes – including new rules and fees – are increasingly unveiled with little or no warning.

"Since 2021 the annual GRIs have increased shipping rates by 27%, but increases in accessorial charges have far outpaced even that – making them the key drivers of shipping costs for most companies," added McCrum. "That is why it is crucially important for shippers – particularly those engaged in omnichannel retail, e-commerce and other industries in which parcel shipping performance is synonymous with business success – to enter the new year with a sound understanding of the accessorial landscape and the steps they can take to mitigate cost increases."

Some of the many things the webinar will explore include:

Definitional changes;

New surcharges; and

The expansion of zones and parcels impacted by additional fees.

Details on the webinar, which is free to attend, include:

What : " How to Predict & Analyze 2026 Accessorials " Who : Jack McCrum, director, optimization & analytics at Reveel and Quinn

Nelson, senior program manager at Reveel When : Thursday, October 23, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT Where : Attendees can register to attend the webinar by visiting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gtTAjno4SaivqJiPDouwGw#/registration Why : Parcel shipping performance and costs have a material impact on

businesses that sell items online or which depend on the fast, efficient

and reliable movement of supplies. Carriers are intent to increase their

revenues while simultaneously moving towards more dynamic pricing

models that significantly impact industry norms and require shippers to

proactively address changes that can dramatically impact parcel shipping

costs.

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping Intelligence™ platform, revolutionizing the way businesses manage their shipping expenses and navigate the complexities of modern logistics. Through its advanced Parcel Spend Management (PSM) 2.0 technology, the company empowers shippers with real-time visibility, actionable insights, and enhanced control over shipping costs and carrier performance. With over $8 billion in parcel spend under management, Reveel combines more than 17 years of agreement management expertise with cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions to foster a culture of innovation across the parcel shipping industry. From optimizing carrier contracts to automating complex processes and driving data-driven decisions, Reveel sets the standard for transparency and efficiency, while providing the flexibility and scalability needed for future growth. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X , LinkedIn and Facebook or sign up for a complimentary demonstration by visiting: https://reveelgroup.com/get-a-demo/ .

Media Contact:

Ken Phillips

Guyer Group for Reveel

P: 781.291.5664

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Reveel