Reveel's Jodee Hammerle (O'Beirn) Named Recipient of 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award

Recognized for Commitment to Improving Customer Success and Mentoring the Next Generation of Supply Chain Leaders

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel ™, the only Shipping Intelligence™ Platform with Parcel Spend Management 2.0 (PSM 2.0) technology, today announced that Jodee Hammerle (O'Beirn) , the company's Product Owner, was named a 2025 recipient of the Women in Supply Chain Award , sponsored by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

The annual award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"Jodee has an unwavering focus on customer needs and on ensuring a culture of innovation permeates every facet of her work," said Josh Dunham, CEO and co-founder of Reveel. "By seamlessly integrating customer feedback into product planning, she has led teams to develop innovative supply chain solutions that not only anticipate evolving market demands, but also elevate customer experiences. Jodee's ability to align customer-centric thinking with cutting-edge innovation has positioned her as a transformative force."

Jodee joined Reveel as the company's Manager of Customer Success, leading its customer support team, before becoming Product Owner. Prior to Reveel, she spent four plus years in freight finance with enVista/Koerber, where she executed integrated finance solutions for customers' transportation GL cost allocation and KPI reporting.

"I'm honored to be recognized with this award," added Jodee. "I truly believe that every part of the supply chain - from the manufacturing of goods, down to their delivery - is part of someone's time-sensitive story. As part of the logistics chain that makes these stories happen, it is important for each of us to challenge legacy processes and make improvements every day that will positively impact these stories."

"Every year, the award winners amaze me. Regardless of the disruptions, economic uncertainty, and other industry challenges, these women in supply chain winners are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "In correlation with the theme of this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, these female logistics leaders are rising up; they're strengthening leadership pipelines, enforcing a people-first leadership approach, spearheading new product introductions, and transforming the way the industry views women in supply chain. I couldn't be more proud of this year's winners."

Go to https://sdce.me/rxh91fyk to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 18-20, 2025 in Clearwater Beach, Fla. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com .

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping Intelligence™ platform, revolutionizing the way businesses manage their shipping expenses and navigate the complexities of modern logistics. Through its advanced Parcel Spend Management (PSM) 2.0 technology, the company empowers shippers with real-time visibility, actionable insights, and enhanced control over shipping costs and carrier performance. With over $8 billion in parcel spend under management, Reveel combines more than 17 years of agreement management expertise with cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions to foster a culture of innovation across the parcel shipping industry. From optimizing carrier contracts to automating complex processes and driving data-driven decisions, Reveel sets the standard for transparency and efficiency, while providing the flexibility and scalability needed for future growth. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

