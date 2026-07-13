Revel Digital Adds ACE-Enabled Support for Agile Display Solutions' Solis ePaper Displays

Integration enables Revel Digital users to schedule, monitor, and manage wireless E Ink signage alongside existing digital signage networks

FARGO, N.D., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revel Digital, a cloud-based digital signage content management platform, today announced support for Agile Display Solutions' ePaper displays through the Agile Conversion Engine (ACE). The integration enables organizations to schedule, deploy, and manage E Ink-based signage from the same Revel Digital environment they use for their existing digital signage networks.

Revel Digital brings sustainable, ultra-low-power ePaper signage management to its CMS through ACE. Post this Solis ePaper display from Agile Display Solutions

ePaper signage offers a sustainable alternative to printed posters and conventional powered displays for applications where low energy use, flexible placement, and minimal maintenance are priorities. With this integration, Revel Digital customers can bring full-color, ultra-low-power ePaper displays into their signage networks using the entire line of Agile Display Solutions' indoor and outdoor E Ink digital signage. Through ACE, customers can schedule content, manage displays centrally, deliver wireless updates, and monitor device information for supported Solis displays alongside the rest of their digital signage network.

"Many organizations are looking for ways to reduce power consumption and simplify signage deployment without creating a separate workflow for every display type," said Mike Tinnes, CTO of Revel Digital. "By supporting Agile Display Solutions' Solis ePaper displays through ACE, Revel Digital customers can extend the same scheduling, monitoring, and content-management experience they already use to a new class of wireless, sustainable signage."

Agile Display Solutions specializes in sustainable digital signage solutions spanning software development, product design, and manufacturing. The company's ePaper portfolio is designed to help brands and operators reduce installation complexity, lower operating costs, and deploy signage in locations where conventional powered displays or printed posters can be difficult to manage at scale.

"ePaper becomes much more powerful when customers can manage it inside the CMS workflows they already trust," said Scott Soong, CEO of Agile Display Solutions. "ACE was designed to make ultra-low-power E Ink signage easier to deploy at scale by handling the ePaper-specific work — conversion, scheduling sync, device management, and telemetry — while giving CMS partners a practical path to support sustainable signage networks."

Availability

Support for Agile Display Solutions' Solis ePaper displays is available now to Revel Digital customers.

About Revel Digital

Founded in 2014, Revel Digital is a leader in cloud-based digital signage solutions designed to transform audience engagement. Its flagship platform offers a powerful, intuitive content management system that enables businesses to create, schedule, distribute, and monitor engaging content across diverse displays seamlessly. Built for enterprise scale, Revel Digital delivers a full suite of AI tools that streamline the entire signage workflow — from AI-powered template creation, image generation, and template scripting to Smart Scheduling, conversational analytics, and automated AI agents — enabling teams to manage large networks and go from concept to deployment in minutes, with no technical skills required. Its Smart Scheduling technology automates content delivery using rule-based triggers and real-time data, while centralized network monitoring, robust analytics, and AI-driven insights turn viewer engagement into actionable recommendations, helping clients optimize campaigns and maximize ROI. Compatible with a wide range of devices, Revel Digital's solution is flexible, scalable, and hardware-agnostic. Trusted by thousands of screens worldwide, the company continues to innovate, empowering enterprises across retail, hospitality, education, and more to captivate audiences and elevate their digital communications. Learn more at www.reveldigital.com.

About Agile Display Solutions

Agile Display Solutions (ADS) is the creator of ACE, the open integration standard for E Ink signage. ADS architects and operates the ACE platform, enabling any digital signage CMS to connect to any certified E Ink display through a single, versioned interface. ADS partners with leading CMS, hardware, and integrator companies worldwide. Learn more at www.agiledisplaysolutions.com.

CONTACT:

Revel Digital

+1-855-738-3534

[email protected]

https://www.reveldigital.com

SOURCE Revel Digital