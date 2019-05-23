Revelate Designs Recalls Bicycle Seat Bags Due to Crash, Injury Hazards

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Bicycle seat bags

Hazard: The straps that fasten the bag to the bike seat can detach and get entangled in the rear wheel of the bike, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy: Repair

Customers should immediately stop using the seat bags and contact Revelate Designs for repair instructions.

Consumer Contact:

Revelate Designs toll-free at 833-732-8224 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@revelatedesigns.com or online at https://www.revelatedesigns.com and click on recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1,250

Description:

This recall involves Revelate Designs 2019 Terrapin System 14L model bicycle seat bags. The seat bags have a pair of straps with hooks on the top rear of the bag and 4 red loops which the hooks connect to. The bags have Revelate Design logos on the left and right sides and were sold in black, blue, purple and camoflauge. The nylon bags measure about 18 inches by 7 inches.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of the bag becoming unfastened and entangled in the rear wheel. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: REI stores and bicycle shops nationwide and online at www.revelatedesigns.com from December 2018 through April 2019 for about $160.

Distributor: Revelate Designs LLC, Anchorage, Alaska

Manufactured in: United States

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-126

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

