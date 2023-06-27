Revelation Partners Adds to Healthcare Investment Expertise with New Hire Rob Rein

News provided by

Revelation Partners

27 Jun, 2023, 09:03 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Partners announced today that it is expanding its team with the addition of Rob Rein as Vice President at the firm. The firm, which has over $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides liquidity and flexible capital solutions to companies, investors, and general partners across all healthcare sub sectors. Mr. Rein, who has extensive experience investing in healthcare companies, can immediately contribute to Revelation's underwriting and evaluation process of investment opportunities.

In the current market environment, where there have been few successful healthcare IPOs and private M&A transactions, Revelation has seen its pipeline of investment opportunities balloon to greater than $1.5 billion, up over 50% since the beginning of 2021. As a result of this pipeline, Revelation is on track to invest greater than $200 million in 2023. Mr. Rein's addition to the investment team will help Revelation remain disciplined as it evaluates this robust set of opportunities.

"We're excited to deepen the experienced healthcare investment team at Revelation as we welcome Rob to the firm," said Mike Boggs, Managing Partner. "Because Revelation is a specialized healthcare investment franchise, we continue to see strong deal flow, and we look forward to leveraging Rob's expertise to capitalize on the opportunities we are seeing."

Mr. Rein has more than 10 years of experience and joins Revelation from Wells Fargo Strategic Capital where he helped deploy over $100 million of equity and debt into venture, growth, and middle market staged healthcare companies. He began his career as a management consultant in Oliver Wyman's Health & Life Sciences Practice. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Dartmouth College, where he graduated magna cum laude. He also earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where he graduated with honors.

Mr. Rein joins Managing Partners Mike Boggs and Scott Halsted; Partners Fred Lee, Doug Fisher and Liz Staley; and a team of skilled healthcare investment professionals who excel in providing shareholder liquidity, GP solutions, and growth capital to offer customized solutions for private healthcare companies.

Revelation Partners

Revelation Partners provides flexible capital solutions to the healthcare ecosystem. These customized solutions provide liquidity, align shareholders, and support the growth of privately-held healthcare companies. The firm's long-term approach allows it to address the issues faced by a wide range of counterparties, including founders, company management teams, institutional investors (including general partners), and limited partners.

For more information, please visit: www.revelation-partners.com

Media Contacts:

Revelation Partners
Fred Lee
415-308-3896
[email protected]

SOURCE Revelation Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.