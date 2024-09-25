Revelation Partners Deepens Healthcare Expertise with Two New Hires

SAUSALITO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Partners, the largest investment firm dedicated to healthcare secondaries, is pleased to announce the addition of two new investment team members. The firm welcomes Chris Bayliss as Vice President, along with Vicky Valverde as Associate. With over $1.5 billion of capital under management, Revelation Partners has evaluated over $1.3 billion of healthcare investment opportunities this year. Revelation Partners provides liquidity to parties that hold illiquid investments in private healthcare companies. Because liquidity for private healthcare investors is reduced significantly, the firm sees little sign of its investment opportunities abating. Revelation expects that both new hires will contribute to underwriting and evaluating the large deal flow.

"We're excited to add two experienced healthcare investors to the team and look forward to utilizing their talents to help capitalize on the opportunities we are seeing in the market," said Mike Boggs, Managing Partner. "Our team's deep healthcare expertise is what allows us to provide liquidity options for investors that hold difficult to value private healthcare interests. Chris and Vicky will further deepen our bench of expertise."

Mr. Bayliss has nearly a decade of investing experience, most recently as Vice President at SoftBank Investment Advisers, the manager of the SoftBank Vision Fund, where he successfully executed numerous key healthcare transactions and supported portfolio companies. Prior to SoftBank, he was an Analyst for Marcato Capital Management, a hedge fund focused on long term concentrated investments. He graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Economics.

Previously, Ms. Valverde served as an Associate on the healthcare team at New Enterprise Associates (NEA) where she performed diligence for new investments and offered operational and strategic guidance that enhanced the growth trajectory of several portfolio companies. She also has experience working as an Investment Banking Analyst on the healthcare team at Goldman Sachs. Ms. Valverde graduated from Stanford University with a Master of Science in Biomedical Informatics and Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering.

The new hires are the latest addition to a team of twelve professionals, all committed to supporting the firm's investment strategy focused on providing liquidity to private healthcare investors.

Revelation Partners

Revelation Partners provides flexible capital solutions to the healthcare ecosystem. They invest broadly across all healthcare sub-sectors, including medical devices, life science tools and diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, healthcare technology, and healthcare services. The firm's long-term approach allows it to address the issues faced by a wide range of counterparties, including founders, company management teams, institutional investors (including general partners), and limited partners. These customized solutions provide liquidity, align shareholders, and support the growth of privately held healthcare companies.

SOURCE Revelation Partners