Revelation Partners Deepens Secondaries Expertise with Appointment of Jonathan Au as Partner and Jordan Bloom as Associate

SAUSALITO, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Partners, the largest secondaries investment manager focused solely on private healthcare, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Au as partner and Jordan Bloom as associate. These additions further strengthen the firm's deep expertise in secondary transactions and reinforce its commitment to delivering creative capital solutions to founders, management teams, and other private healthcare stakeholders.

Au joins Revelation Partners with more than 15 years of experience in private equity secondaries, GP-led transactions, and structured liquidity solutions. He most recently served as managing director on the investment team at CVC Secondary Partners (formerly Glendower Capital), where he sourced, led, and executed secondary investments with a primary focus on GP-led transactions across business and healthcare services sectors. During his tenure there, he established and managed relationships with more than 25 mid-market and large-cap U.S. buyout firms, driving proprietary deal flow and differentiated underwriting capabilities.

At CVC Secondary Partners, Au led and co-led a range of large and complex GP-led and continuation vehicle transactions across sectors. Before that, he was a senior vice president at Goldman Sachs in AIMS Vintage Strategies, where he helped lead the GP-led and fund restructuring vertical within a $45 billion secondaries platform and executed numerous large-scale secondary transactions.

"Jonathan is a highly respected leader in the secondaries market with deep experience structuring and executing complex GP-led transactions," said Mike Boggs, managing partner of Revelation Partners. "His record of sourcing compelling investment opportunities and building enduring sponsor relationships advances our strategy and long-term vision."

Revelation Partners also announced the addition of Jordan Bloom as an associate. Before joining Revelation Partners, Bloom was a private equity secondaries associate at The Carlyle Group on the AlpInvest Secondaries team, a $20 billion platform focused on GP-led and LP-led secondaries investments.

"Jordan brings strong analytical capabilities and hands-on experience across a variety of secondary transaction structures," Boggs added.

Bloom has participated in a range of continuation vehicle and credit secondary transactions, including leading diligence efforts and financial modeling for single-asset and multi-asset GP-led processes. She also was a private equity associate at Audax Group and began her career as an investment banking analyst in the financial institutions group at Jefferies.

About Revelation Partners

Revelation Partners is the largest secondaries investment manager providing flexible capital solutions exclusively to the private healthcare ecosystem. Headquartered in Sausalito, Calif., Revelation Partners has $1.5 billion of committed capital and invests broadly across all healthcare sub-sectors. The firm offers tailored solutions for shareholders seeking liquidity and companies that need growth capital. With decades of investing experience, deep sector expertise, and an extensive industry network, Revelation Partners is a trusted partner to healthcare investors, companies, founders, and funds. For more information, visit www.revelation-partners.com.

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SOURCE Revelation Partners