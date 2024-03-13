Revelation Partners Expands Team and Promotes Internal Talent

SAUSALITO, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Partners announced today it is expanding its team as well as promoting internal talent. The firm, which has over $1.5 billion of capital under management and provides liquidity to private healthcare investors, added Courtney Munley as Associate and Paden Rasmussen as Finance Manager, as well as promoted Garrett Brown and Keegan Hasson to Senior Associate, and Colleen Hochberger to Marketing and Operations Associate.

"We're excited to add an experienced Associate to the healthcare investment team at Revelation," said Mike Boggs, Managing Partner. "As we're seeing increased deal flow after a successful growth year, we look forward to leveraging Courtney's talents to help drive and execute future transactions. We're also pleased to have Paden join the firm as we continue to build out a more robust finance team to support increased operations."

Ms. Munley and Mr. Rasmussen join several other recent hires including Andrew Olson as Partner, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer and Rob Rein as Vice President. Revelation's rapidly growing investment team parallels its successful growth as a firm over the last year which included raising two funds, realizing over $140 million of investment proceeds, and investing over $200 million.

Previously, Ms. Munley served as a Healthcare Investment Banking Associate at Cowen and Company, where she executed numerous IPOs, M&A transactions, and private financings across all healthcare sub-sectors. She also has experience working as a Financial Analyst at B Capital Group and Amgen. Ms. Munley earned a Master of Accounting and B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Michigan, Stephen M. Ross School of Business, where she graduated with honors.

Previously, Mr. Rasmussen served as a Finance Manager at SVB Capital where he oversaw quarterly reporting and liquidity management for several funds. Prior to his role as a Finance Manager, he served as Senior Financial Analyst at SVB, and has also worked as a Fund Accountant at UMB Fund Services.

In addition to the new hires, Revelation Partners is pleased to highlight the promotion of three team members in 2023. Both Garrett Brown and Keegan Hasson were promoted from Associate to Senior Associate and Colleen Hochberger was promoted to Marketing and Operations Associate. "Garrett, Keegan and Colleen are taking the next step in their professional roles and we congratulate them on their advancement and the contributions they have made to the firm. This marks a major milestone for their careers. We're always proud to celebrate the growth of internal talent and recognize team members who help us grow the firm and make good investments -- this marks no exception," added Mike Boggs.

The new hires will be joining a team of eleven professionals, all dedicated to supporting the firm invest in the healthcare industry. We believe, Revelation Partners remains uniquely positioned in the secondary landscape, and after the closing of its $609 million Fund IV last year, is the only dedicated secondary fund with this kind of resource.

Revelation Partners provides flexible capital solutions to the healthcare ecosystem. The firm's long-term approach allows it to address the issues faced by a wide range of counterparties, including founders, company management teams, institutional investors (including general partners), and limited partners. These customized solutions provide liquidity, align shareholders, and support the growth of privately held healthcare companies.

