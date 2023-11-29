Revelation Partners Expands Team with Hire of Andrew Olson, Partner, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

SAUSALITO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Partners, a healthcare investment firm with over $1.5 billion of capital under management, announced today the addition of Andrew Olson as Partner, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Olson has an extensive background in the venture capital and funds management industry. His addition to the team will enhance the firm's technical expertise, support the differentiated investment model, and strengthen the firm's ongoing foundation.

As the firm's new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Olson brings more than 17 years of experience in leadership roles in private and public companies. He joins Revelation Partners from SVB Capital, where serving as Chief Financial Officer, he oversaw finance and operations for the company and its fund of funds, direct investment, and private credit strategies. Prior to SVB Capital, Mr. Olson's roles included: Chief Financial Officer at TriplePoint Capital and TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE: TPVG), Vice President of Finance and Senior Controller at Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC), and Senior Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He received a B.S. in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and is a California CPA (inactive).

"I am tremendously excited to join the Revelation team," said Mr. Olson. "With the closing of the most recent fund, as well as the firm's record deal flow, Revelation is well-positioned to further expand its leadership in the healthcare secondary market."

On October 25, 2023, Revelation Partners announced the oversubscribed closing of its $608 million Fund IV. The continued interest by limited partners in Revelation's unique investment approach underscores the lack of liquidity in the current environment for private healthcare companies and hence the growing deal activity at the firm. According to NVCA data, over $200 billion has been invested in private healthcare companies over the last three years, with little liquidity generated from those investments. During the same timeframe, Revelation has invested over $350 million through a combination of shareholder liquidity, GP solutions, and growth capital across all healthcare sub sectors.

"We are excited to welcome Andrew to the Revelation team. His addition not only expands our in-house capabilities, but also supports the long-term momentum and growth of the franchise," added Mike Boggs, Managing Partner. "We look forward to leveraging Andrew's expertise to support the record deal activity we are currently seeing."

Revelation Partners

Revelation Partners provides flexible capital solutions to the healthcare ecosystem. The firm's long-term approach allows it to address the issues faced by a wide range of counterparties, including founders, company management teams, institutional investors (including general partners), and limited partners. These customized solutions provide liquidity, align shareholders, and support the growth of privately-held healthcare companies.

For more information, please visit: www.revelation-partners.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

