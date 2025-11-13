Revelation Pharma Residency Program Earns Full 8-Year PGY1 Accreditation

The only compounding-focused pharmacy residency program in the U.S. to receive the maximum accreditation duration

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Pharma , a leading national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies, today announced that its Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) Community-Based Pharmacy Residency Program has been granted full accreditation for the maximum 8-year term by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) in partnership with the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE).

This distinction makes Revelation Pharma the only compounding-focused residency program in the country to achieve the maximum accreditation duration, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to advancing excellence, education, and innovation within the field of pharmaceutical compounding.

"Our residency program was designed to bridge clinical pharmacy with advanced compounding practice, offering residents an experience unlike any other in the country," said Shawn Hodges, PharmD, CEO of Revelation Pharma. "This recognition affirms the value of specialized training in compounding and the importance of preparing the next generation of pharmacists for evolving patient needs."

Revelation Pharma's PGY1 program provides residents with hands-on experience across both sterile and non-sterile compounding, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, business management, and clinical collaboration. Residents also gain exposure to a wide range of therapeutic areas through the company's expansive national network of pharmacies and patient care partners.

"This 8-year accreditation validates the strength and sustainability of our program," said Brandon Sucher, National Director of Clinical Outcomes. "It reflects the dedication of our preceptors, leadership, and residents to uphold the highest standards in patient care and compounding education."

Revelation Pharma continues to set the standard for excellence in compounding by combining innovation, education, and collaboration to advance the profession and improve patient outcomes nationwide.

For more information on Revelation Pharma's PGY1 Residency Program, visit: https://revelationpharma.com/revelation-group-pgy1

About Revelation Pharma

Revelation Pharma is a leading national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies serving patients, prescribers, hospitals, and healthcare organizations across the United States. With expertise across a wide range of therapeutic areas—including women's health, men's health, dermatology, cosmeceuticals, IV/IM nutrition, pain management, and more—Revelation Pharma is dedicated to advancing personalized medicine through quality, innovation, and patient-first care. To learn more, visit our website, and follow us on , YouTube, and .

