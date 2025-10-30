Revelation Pharma’s Katie Johnston Elected to APC Board of Directors Representing the 4th District

Young leader brings a fresh perspective and policy expertise to the forefront of compounding pharmacy advocacy

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Pharma, a leading national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies, proudly announces that Katie Johnston, Government Affairs Associate, has been elected to the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding (APC) Board of Directors, representing the 4th District.

In her role at Revelation Pharma, Johnston oversees regulation and legislation across all 50 states and at the federal level, attending Board of Pharmacy meetings, building relationships with legislators, and submitting comments on pending rules and laws. She also represents Revelation in national coalitions, committees, and industry associations, including APC's Federal & State Legislative and Regulatory Committees and the California Coalition.

"Between growing patient need, drug shortages, and a shift towards functional medicine, the critical role compounding plays in the healthcare space is more than apparent, and I am determined to protect and represent the voices of ALL compounders," said Johnston. "I'm honored to serve on the APC Board and bring a fresh, energetic perspective to the conversation. Together, we can help shape a future where personalized medicine continues to thrive."

With a passion for improving healthcare through policy and advocacy, Johnston's election reflects a growing recognition of the need for fresh voices in compounding leadership.

"Katie's leadership and dedication to advancing responsible compounding practices have already made a tremendous impact within Revelation Pharma," said Shawn Hodges, PharmD, CEO of Revelation Pharma. "Her election to the APC Board is not only a win for our organization but for the entire compounding community. Her insight and advocacy will help drive the industry forward."

The Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding serves as the voice for pharmacy compounding professionals nationwide, promoting high-quality standards, patient access, and collaboration between pharmacists and prescribers.

