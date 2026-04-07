Reveleer Introduces Clinical Data Repository to Establish a Unified, AI-Enriched Member-Level Clinical Record Across Health Plan Enterprise Operations

New solution provides a single AI-enabled centralized clinical data repository to enable reusable risk adjustment, quality performance, audit response, and care management documentation

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveleer, a leading provider of AI-enabled solutions empowering data-driven health plan performance, today announced the launch of Clinical Data Repository, a centralized, AI-enabled clinical data management solution designed to help health plans reliably store and reuse medical records across risk adjustment, quality reporting, audit response, and care management programs.

Through managing, reading, and processing over 1.2B pages of clinical data annually on behalf of over 55 health plans, Reveleer has seen that payors are operating under increasing scrutiny tied to coding accuracy, measure performance, and audit requirements across Medicare Advantage and other value-based programs. Health plans pull the same record multiple times - once for risk adjustment, again for a quality gap, again for an audit. Reveleer Clinical Data Repository simplifies that equation enabling plans to pull the record once, enrich it with AI, and enable it for use across the enterprise so every team works from the same documentation. The result: Less retrieval cost. Less provider friction. Consistently focused on accuracy over duplication.

It is estimated that health plans retrieve the same records an average of 2.5 times each year. By retrieving medical records once and reusing them across risk, quality, and audit programs, health plans can eliminate hundreds of thousands of hours of redundant retrieval work annually, often reducing retrieval effort by 30–60% while shortening program timelines and improving provider experience.

Clinical Data Repository addresses these challenges by establishing a reusable member‑level clinical record as a foundational data layer. Clinical Data Repository ingests and manages unstructured medical record documents and enriches them with metadata generated through EVE™ AI‑enabled workflows to support searchability, completeness, and use across risk, quality, and audit workflows. Risk adjustment, quality, and audit teams work from a consistent set of clinical documentation, reducing duplicate retrieval and supporting coordinated execution.

"Health plans are being asked to support increasingly complex reporting and audit requirements, often without a unified clinical data foundation," said Jay Ackerman, CEO of Reveleer. "Clinical Data Repository provides a reusable clinical record at the member level, allowing organizations to reduce duplicate retrieval, coordinate across teams, and submit with a more complete clinical record. As health plans face heightened scrutiny across every major program, having one trusted member-level record is no longer a convenience, it is a strategic imperative."

The imperative to reconcile clinical data consistently across internal reporting, regulatory submissions, and audit review has never been greater. Misalignment between coding, submission, and audit documentation creates exposure throughout the review cycle. Clinical Data Repository enables organizations to maintain a longitudinal, consolidated member record that persists across review cycles and submission periods, providing a defensible documentation history when plans are asked to demonstrate the evidentiary basis for their coding and quality submissions over multiple years.

A single member-level clinical record supports HCC coding, Stars and HEDIS performance, RADV audit response, and care management coordination, grounding each function in the same underlying documentation and enabling each program to operate with greater consistency, efficiency, and confidence. Charts from multiple sources can be consolidated into a unified environment, indexed and searched in a consistent format, and made available for coding decisions, measure support, and audit preparation with a level of accessibility and reliability that fragmented, function-specific retrieval processes cannot achieve.

Built on a HITRUST-certified foundation and designed to support customers' HIPAA compliance needs, Clinical Data Repository incorporates governance controls including audit traceability and role-based access, providing organizations with the security, accountability, and regulatory integrity their programs require. Risk adjustment, quality, and audit functions can move from repeated, episodic retrieval cycles toward a model of continuous documentation reuse to strengthen data consistency in reporting, accelerating audit response timelines, and enabling teams to focus on outcomes rather than operational overhead.

Reveleer Clinical Data Repository is now available for health plans.

About Reveleer

Reveleer delivers a unified platform spanning risk adjustment, quality improvement, clinical intelligence, and member management for health plans and provider organizations navigating the complexity of value-based care. Trusted by 80+ customer organizations nationwide, the platform integrates data, analytics, and intelligent workflow automation into one governed system designed to support traceable documentation across diagnoses, quality measures, and submissions. With regulatory expertise and transparent, human-in-the-loop AI at its core, Reveleer supports organizations working to advance care quality, strengthen documentation integrity, and sustain the operational readiness needed to navigate audits with confidence.

SOURCE Reveleer