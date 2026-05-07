Revelio Public Labor Statistics Reports 66k US Jobs Gained in April

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs today released its April edition of Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS), a monthly data release delivering transparent and reliable insights into the U.S. labor market. The latest data indicates a gain of 66,400 jobs in April, a modest gain in comparison to the previous month, and in line with expectations.

The hiring rate ticked up in April, while attrition remained flat, resulting in positive job growth last month. Further, the number of active job postings across the US economy ticked down again in April, as labor demand continues to cool. Salaries from new job postings ticked down very slightly in April, decreasing by a tenth of a percent from March to April, marking a consecutive month of falling salaries.

The gain in employment was driven by the Health Care and Social Assistance sector. The Finance and Construction sectors also saw significant employment gains. Meanwhile, Retail and Leisure, and Hospitality showed significant declines. Within these sectors, the employers with the largest increases in employment were LifeBridge Health and Adventist Health System in Health Care and Social Assistance, and Fidelity and Bank of America in Financial Activities. On the other hand, Darden Restaurants and Starbucks had the largest employment losses in the Leisure and Hospitality sector.

"April's numbers tell a tale of two labor markets: health care and finance continue to add jobs steadily, while retail and leisure and hospitality shed workers at a persistent clip, widening the gap between professional services and blue-collar employment. With job postings down five percent year-over-year and posted salaries falling for the second consecutive month, the underlying demand signals suggest this uneven softening has further to run," said Chief Economist Lisa Simon.

RPLS is a freely available macroeconomic labor market set of statistics built from 100+ million U.S. profiles to provide a clear view of workforce dynamics. It follows a format similar to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), tracking employment levels, wages, and job transitions at a scale that traditional surveys cannot, offering a continuous picture of the labor market. RPLS intends to close the growing information gap and deliver unbiased data on the U.S. workforce for policymakers, businesses, and the public.

April 2026 Release Highlights

View the full Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) data release and charts at https://www.reveliolabs.com/public-labor-statistics/

Changes in employment by industry (in thousands)

Sector Change April 26 - March 26 Total nonfarm 66.4 Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting 0.1 Construction 12.3 Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction -0.8 Manufacturing 6.2 Wholesale trade -0.9 Retail trade -17.9 Transportation and warehousing 1.1 Utilities 2.5 Information 5.1 Financial activities 24.2 Professional and business services 11.6 Educational Services 6.5 Leisure and hospitality -26.8 Other services (except Public Administration) 2.3 Unclassified 5.1

Salaries from new job postings by sector

Sector Apr 26 Pct change Feb 26 - Mar 26 Total US $72,693 -0.11 % Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting $49,701 -0.48 % Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction $71,050 1.86 % Utilities $78,419 -0.95 % Construction $66,992 0.24 % Wholesale Trade $58,495 0.32 % Information $102,443 0.11 % Financial Activities $78,585 0.64 % Professional and Business Services $84,602 -0.54 % Education and Health Services $67,495 0.19 % Leisure and Hospitality $42,929 -1.17 % Other Services (except Public Administration) $53,058 0.39 % Public Administration $60,269 0.49 % Unclassified $62,179 2.39 %

What data sources are used?

Powered by a dataset representing close to the whole population of employed people in the United States, Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) draws from 100+ million U.S. profiles that mirror the national workforce and cover two-thirds of all employed individuals, compared to an estimated 27% from the BLS establishment survey and 0.03% from the BLS household survey.

What metrics are covered?

Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) will publish (a) total nonfarm employment, (b) job openings (c) employee hiring and attrition rates, and (d) salaries from new openings. All metrics are available by occupation (SOC 2-digit), sector (NAICS 2-digit), and state.

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs is an industry leader in workforce intelligence. Our team of Data Scientists, Economists, and Engineers have the unique expertise to deliver valuable workforce analytics that empower people to make actionable, data-driven decisions. By providing a clear source of workforce information, we see a world where the allocation of human capital is as efficient, transparent, and scientific as the allocation of financial capital, resulting in a more engaged and better-performing workforce for everyone. Learn more at www.reveliolabs.com.

SOURCE Revelio Labs