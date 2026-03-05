Revelio Public Labor Statistics Reports 17k U.S. Jobs Shed in February

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs today released its January edition of Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS), a monthly data release delivering transparent and reliable insights into the U.S. labor market. The latest data indicates a loss of 16,600 jobs in January, a steeper decline in comparison to last month's loss of 13,000, and in line with expectations.

While the hiring rate continued to tick downward in February, attrition remained steady, leading to the decrease in net job creation. Further, labor demand continues to cool in the US, as the number of active job postings across the country ticked downwards again. Salaries from new job postings ticked down slightly in February, decreasing by 1.4% from January 2026.

The loss in employment was driven by Retail Trade and Leisure and Hospitality. Health Care, Professional and Business Services, and Financial Activities saw positive job growth. Within these sectors, the employers with the largest declines were Amazon after the large layoff announcement in January, as well as CVS in Retail, and Starbucks and McDonald's in Leisure and Hospitality.

"The February data show a labor market that is starting to lose momentum. Employment declined modestly and hiring activity continues to slow, while job openings keep falling as employers are cautious about expanding their workforce," said Chief Economist Lisa Simon.

RPLS is a freely available macroeconomic labor market set of statistics built from 100+ million U.S. profiles to provide a clear view of workforce dynamics. It follows a format similar to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), tracking employment levels, wages, and job transitions at a scale that traditional surveys cannot, offering a continuous picture of the labor market. RPLS intends to close the growing information gap and deliver unbiased data on the U.S. workforce for policymakers, businesses, and the public.

Changes in employment by industry (in thousands)

Sector Change Feb 26 - Jan 26 Total nonfarm -16.6 Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting -0.1 Construction 9.5 Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction -2.1 Manufacturing -2.5 Wholesale trade -0.5 Retail trade -34.6 Transportation and warehousing -1.6 Utilities 1.5 Information -1.4 Financial activities 10.2 Professional and business services 11.5 Education and health services 4.3 Leisure and hospitality -27.3 Other services (except Public Administration) 0.0 Unclassified -0.9

Salaries from new job postings by sector

Sector Feb 26 Pct change Jan 26 - Feb 26 Total US $81,539 -1.41 % Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting $49,321 -0.21 % Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction $76,720 0.02 % Utilities $81,265 -0.40 % Construction $70,944 0.29 % Wholesale Trade $61,879 -0.05 % Information $101,533 0.32 % Financial Activities $89,919 1.03 % Professional and Business Services $90,907 -0.17 % Education and Health Services $63,631 0.75 % Leisure and Hospitality $45,736 -1.21 % Other Services (except Public Administration) $56,554 0.36 % Public Administration $61,640 0.69 % Unclassified $69,134 -7.09 %

What data sources are used?

Powered by a dataset representing close to the whole population of employed people in the United States, Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) draws from 100+ million U.S. profiles that mirror the national workforce and cover two-thirds of all employed individuals, compared to an estimated 27% from the BLS establishment survey and 0.03% from the BLS household survey.

What metrics are covered?

Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) will publish (a) total nonfarm employment, (b) job openings (c) employee hiring and attrition rates, and (d) salaries from new openings. All metrics are available by occupation (SOC 2-digit), sector (NAICS 2-digit), and state.

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs is an industry leader in workforce intelligence. Our team of Data Scientists, Economists, and Engineers have the unique expertise to deliver valuable workforce analytics that empower people to make actionable, data-driven decisions. By providing a clear source of workforce information, we see a world where the allocation of human capital is as efficient, transparent, and scientific as the allocation of financial capital, resulting in a more engaged and better-performing workforce for everyone. Learn more at www.reveliolabs.com.

