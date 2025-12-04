Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) Reports U.S. Economy Shed 9,000 Jobs in November

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs today released its October edition of Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS), a monthly data release delivering transparent and reliable insights into the U.S. labor market. The latest data indicate a loss of 9,000 jobs in November, a similar decline as last month, pointing to continued weakening of the economy.

In terms of leading indicators, active job postings saw a further month-over-month decline of 0.3%, while salaries from new job postings ticked up, showing a 0.9% month-over-month increase, driven by jobs in Mining and Transportation. Both hiring and attrition rates also declined, extending the downward trend seen in recent months.

The biggest declines were driven by the Leisure and Hospitality, Retail Trade, Transportation and Warehousing, as well as Manufacturing sectors. Education and Health Services continued to add jobs, and Public Administration saw a rebound over the last month. Within these sectors, Starbucks and McDonald's (in Hospitality), Target and Walmart (in Retail), as well as AstraZeneca and Intel (in Manufacturing) saw the largest declines in employment.

"The sectors with the biggest increases and decreases in employment point to the further bifurcation of the labor market, with more white collar jobs remaining relatively strong, and blue collar work taking the brunt of the slowdown," said Chief Economist Lisa Simon.

RPLS is a freely available macroeconomic labor market set of statistics built from 100+ million U.S. profiles to provide a clear view of workforce dynamics. It follows a format similar to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), tracking employment levels, wages, and job transitions at a scale that traditional surveys cannot, offering a continuous picture of the labor market. RPLS intends to close the growing information gap and deliver unbiased data on the U.S. workforce for policymakers, businesses, and the public.

November 2025 Release Highlights

View the full Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) data release and charts at https://www.reveliolabs.com/public-labor-statistics/

Changes in employment by sector (in thousands)

Sector Change Nov 25 - Oct 25 Total nonfarm -9.0 Mining and logging -0.9 Construction 2.6 Manufacturing -7.1 Wholesale trade -1.9 Retail trade -8.5 Transportation and warehousing -8.1 Utilities -0.5 Information -2.0 Financial activities -3.4 Professional and business services -3.6 Education and health services 25.6 Leisure and hospitality -11.3 Other services -0.9 Unclassified 0.3

Salaries from new job postings by sector



Nov 25 Pct change Oct 25 - Nov 25 Total US $72,228 0.85 % Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting $49,246 -0.12 % Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction $74,939 1.06 % Utilities $81,286 -0.05 % Construction $69,791 0.57 % Wholesale Trade $61,161 0.34 % Information $99,336 0.79 % Financial Activities $82,275 0.42 % Professional and Business Services $83,750 0.63 % Education and Health Services $65,663 0.06 % Leisure and Hospitality $41,671 0.01 % Other Services (except Public Administration) $56,707 0.03 % Public Administration $62,192 0.02 % Unclassified $68,738 1.62 %

What data sources are used?

Powered by a dataset representing close to the whole population of employed people in the United States, Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) draws from 100+ million U.S. profiles that mirror the national workforce and cover two-thirds of all employed individuals, compared to an estimated 27% from the BLS establishment survey and 0.03% from the BLS household survey.

What metrics are covered?

Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) will publish (a) total nonfarm employment, (b) job openings (c) employee hiring and attrition rates, and (d) salaries from new openings. All metrics are available by occupation (SOC 2-digit), sector (NAICS 2-digit), and state.

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs is an industry leader in workforce intelligence. Our team of Data Scientists, Economists, and Engineers have the unique expertise to deliver valuable workforce analytics that empower people to make actionable, data-driven decisions. By providing a clear source of workforce information, we see a world where the allocation of human capital is as efficient, transparent, and scientific as the allocation of financial capital, resulting in a more engaged and better-performing workforce for everyone. Learn more at www.reveliolabs.com .

SOURCE Revelio Labs