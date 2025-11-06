Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) Reports U.S. Economy Shed 9,100 Jobs in October as BLS Shutdown Persists

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs today released its October edition of Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS), a monthly data release delivering transparent and reliable insights into the U.S. labor market. The latest data indicate a loss of 9,100 jobs in October, signaling flat employment growth and underscoring a broader slowdown across the labor market.

In terms of leading indicators, active job postings declined by 1.9% month-over-month, while salaries from new job postings increased by 0.7%. Both hiring and attrition rates also declined, extending the downward trend seen in recent months.

With the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) unable to publish its official jobs report due to the government shutdown for the second month, RPLS provides a critical alternative view of labor market dynamics.

"Our October RPLS numbers show that the labor market has continued to cool as expected. The slightly negative job growth is driven by job losses in the Government sector. Education and Health is the only sector to meaningfully add jobs last month. Our job postings, hiring, and attrition numbers are also all pointing downwards. The Fed made the right call in their last meeting and may want to look at our numbers ahead of the December meeting," said Chief Economist Lisa Simon.

RPLS is a freely available macroeconomic labor market set of statistics built from 100+ million U.S. profiles to provide a clear view of workforce dynamics. It follows a format similar to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), tracking employment levels, wages, and job transitions at a scale that traditional surveys cannot, offering a continuous picture of the labor market. RPLS intends to close the growing information gap and deliver unbiased data on the U.S. workforce for policymakers, businesses, and the public.

October 2025 Release Highlights

View the full Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) data release and charts at https://www.reveliolabs.com/public-labor-statistics/

Changes in employment by sector (in thousands)

Sector Change Oct 25 - Sep 25 Total nonfarm -9.1 Mining and logging -1.4 Construction 1.6 Manufacturing -5.2 Wholesale trade -2.8 Retail trade -8.5 Transportation and warehousing 1.6 Utilities -0.8 Information -2 Financial activities 9.6 Professional and business services 0.2 Education and health services 22 Leisure and hospitality -0.6 Other services -2.3 Government -22.2 Unclassified 0.8

Salaries from new job postings by sector



Oct 25 Pct change Sep 25 - Oct 25 Total US $68,345 0.67 % Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting $49,683 0.45 % Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction $73,976 0.46 % Utilities $81,104 -0.06 % Construction $68,706 0.17 % Wholesale Trade $60,797 0.10 % Information $97,227 -0.04 % Finance and Insurance $87,522 0.13 % Real Estate and Rental and Leasing $62,271 0.42 % Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services $93,924 0.03 % Management of Companies and Enterprises $59,996 0.39 % Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services $68,343 -0.15 % Educational Services $62,816 0.30 % Health Care and Social Assistance $66,957 0.21 % Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation $49,009 0.00 % Accommodation and Food Services $40,704 0.25 % Other Services (except Public Administration) $56,503 -0.06 % Public Administration $66,069 -0.04 % Industry not classified $69,139 0.91 %

What data sources are used?

Powered by a dataset representing close to the whole population of employed people in the United States, Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) draws from 100+ million U.S. profiles that mirror the national workforce and cover two-thirds of all employed individuals, compared to an estimated 27% from the BLS establishment survey and 0.03% from the BLS household survey.

What metrics are covered?

Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) will publish (a) total nonfarm employment, (b) job openings (c) employee hiring and attrition rates, and (d) salaries from new openings. All metrics are available by occupation (SOC 2-digit), sector (NAICS 2-digit), and state.

