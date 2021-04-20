Revelry And CULTA Collaborate On Exclusive Line Of Cannabis Bags For 4/20

As a part of the Revelry x CULTA line, customers will have access to four different bags, each with unique features. The Mini Broker is a pocket-size version of Revelry's popular secure stash bag; the Escort is an everyday backpack with multiple compartments; the Stowaway is perfect for holding all your essentials; the Companion has an adjustable buckle closure and can be worn across the body or around the waist. All Revelry x CULTA bags are smell-proof and water-resistant and come with a Carbon Filter System, a rubber-backed exterior, and custom protective lining.

"We're excited to bring our east coast medicinal patients some west coast flair with Revelry's stylish cannabis bags," said Mackie Barch, chief cannabis officer and co-founder of CULTA. "We collaborated with Revelry on everything from colors to fabrics, and their team has been an absolute pleasure to work with. Partnering with a brand that shares our passion for quality, innovation, and attention-to-detail was a natural fit."

For a limited time, CULTA patients can purchase the Revelry x CULTA bags at CULTA's online store at www.ShopCulta.com and CULTA's flagship store located at 215 Key Highway in Baltimore, just in time for the 4/20 holiday.

"Since our inception, we've focused on creating products that are simple, stylish, and long-lasting," said Brandon Stewart, CEO of Revelry Supply. "Through our collaboration with CULTA, we can bring our products to even more cannabis patients, giving patients on the east coast the freedom to seamlessly incorporate cannabis into any adventure life brings their way."

ABOUT CULTA

Born in 2015, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst to a long overdue conversation on ending the war on drugs. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's life saving medicine and a lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.Culta.io .

ABOUT REVELRY

Revelry is a modern luggage brand created by a crew of cannabis-friendly, outdoor enthusiasts in Santa Cruz, California. Revelry creates high-tech, high-style gear designed to seamlessly support every part of your day, everywhere you go. From backpacks and hard cases to fanny packs and coolers, all Revelry products are designed to be smell-proof, discreet, and long-lasting. Visit www.RevelrySupply.com for more information.

