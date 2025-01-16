Revelstoke Capital Makes Strategic Investment in Omega Systems to Accelerate Expansion of Managed IT Services

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a growth-oriented healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced its strategic investment in Omega Systems ("Omega" or the "Company"). Omega, a provider of managed information technology and cybersecurity managed services, is the eighth investment from Revelstoke Capital Partners Fund III.

Omega, named a top 25 fastest growing IT service provider in North America in 2024 by CRN, provides critical support, end-to-end managed IT ("MSP"), cybersecurity ("MSSP"), compliance, and cloud services to customers in highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare.

"We have been targeting the IT MSP / MSSP sector for investment and were attracted to Omega's differentiated capabilities, customer retention and strong recurring revenue growth," said Andrew Welch, Partner at Revelstoke. "We are excited to partner with Omega during a time when organizations in healthcare, financial services, and other industries continue to face significant IT and cybersecurity challenges."

"Revelstoke believes this sector is poised for significant growth," said Matt Dubbioso, Partner at Revelstoke. "Our plan is to build upon Omega's existing infrastructure and capabilities and make additional investments to accelerate organic and inorganic growth."

"This partnership with Revelstoke positions Omega for an exciting new phase of growth," said Mike Fuhrman, CEO of Omega Systems. "Our customers operate in highly regulated industries with increasing demands for advanced cybersecurity, multi-faceted connectivity and trusted IT advisory. With Revelstoke's partnership, we look forward to further enhancing these IT solutions to ensure our customers continue to benefit from the innovative and service-driven capabilities they've come to expect from our award-winning team."

Q Advisors acted as financial advisor and McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to Revelstoke. Harris Williams served as the financial advisor and Paul Hastings served as legal counsel to Omega Systems.

About Omega Systems

As a multi-award-winning MSP and MSSP, Omega Systems is passionate about delivering the security and compliance expertise today's businesses need alongside the responsive and reliable managed IT support they deserve. Omega's service-driven IT solutions portfolio includes 24x7 managed IT support, cybersecurity risk management, managed detection & response (MDR), backup and disaster recovery, multi-cloud connectivity, and much more. Omega Systems serves a diverse customer base across the U.S. and in key industries such as financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, government, and nonprofit. Learn more at www.omegasystemscorp.com.

About Revelstoke Capital

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute disciplined organic and inorganic growth strategies to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $5.2 billion of assets under management. Since the firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 193 acquisitions, which includes 29 platform companies and 164 add-on acquisitions. For more information, visit www.revelstokecapital.com.

