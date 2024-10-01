Revelstoke Capital Partners Adds Matthew Dubbioso and Michael Nutting as Partners

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a Denver-based private equity firm that makes investments in the healthcare services, healthcare technology, and related health and wellness sectors, announced today that Matthew Dubbioso has joined the firm as a Partner on the investment team and Michael Nutting has joined as a Partner in capital markets.

"We are proud of the team that we have built across our investment, value creation, capital markets, and internal operations functions, and we are very excited to welcome these accomplished executives to our multifaceted team," said Simon Bachleda, Founder and Managing Partner at Revelstoke.

Mr. Dubbioso joins Revelstoke from New Mountain Capital, a New York-based private equity firm, where he most recently served as Managing Director on the private equity team. Previously, he spent six years as an investment professional at Vestar Capital Partners, and prior to that, he worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Mr. Dubbioso received his B.S., summa cum laude, in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell University.

Mr. Nutting joins Revelstoke from Marlin Equity Partners, where he most recently served as Chief Capital Markets Officer focused on leading capital markets activities for the firm and its portfolio companies, overseeing credit investments and managing relationships with financing partners. Previously, Mr. Nutting was Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets & Corporate Finance at The Gores Group, and prior to that, he spent over 12 years as an investment banker with Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch and CIBC Oppenheimer. Mr. Nutting received his B.A. in Economics-Accounting, cum laude, from Claremont McKenna College, an M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder.

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services, healthcare technology, and health and wellness sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management. Since the firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 191 acquisitions, which include 28 platform companies and 163 add-on acquisitions.

