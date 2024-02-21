Revelstoke Capital Partners Announces Partner Promotions

News provided by

Revelstoke Capital Partners

21 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a Denver-based private equity firm focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related health and wellness sectors, today announced four internal Partner promotions. These Partners play a critical role in leading Revelstoke's finance, value creation, ESG, and investor relations functions. Effective immediately:

Blake Bennett will serve as Partner, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Compliance Officer

Samantha Gordon-Webb will serve as Partner, Portfolio Transformation Group

Ashley McNamee will serve as Partner, ESG

Greg Pupo will serve as Partner, Investor Relations

"We are pleased to recognize this well-deserving group of individuals as Partners, which reflects their significant contributions to Revelstoke's growth," said Simon Bachleda, Founder and Managing Partner. "Revelstoke's strategy is enabled by the effective collaboration across the investment, portfolio value creation, investor relations, and operations functions of our firm. As we execute on our mission of building industry-leading companies in our sectors, we look forward to seeing these talented professionals lead their respective functional areas to create value for all of our stakeholders."

The new Partners will report into Revelstoke's Executive Committee, comprised of Simon Bachleda (Founder and Managing Partner, Chairman of the Executive Committee), Russ Cassella (Managing Partner), Anthony Hayes (Partner) and Andrew Welch (Partner). The Committee manages the day-to-day operations of Revelstoke and oversees the strategic direction and growth of the firm.

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related health and wellness sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management. Since the Firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 188 acquisitions, which include 27 platform companies and 161 add-on acquisitions.

Contact:
Caroline Luz
Lambert
203-570-6462
[email protected] 

SOURCE Revelstoke Capital Partners

