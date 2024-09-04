Revelstoke Capital Partners Announces Significant Growth Investment in MediQuant

DENVER and INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, today announced a significant growth investment in MediQuant, LLC ("MediQuant" or the "Company"), a leader in cloud-based data archiving and interoperability solutions for hospitals and health systems. MediQuant is the seventh investment from Revelstoke Capital Partners Fund III. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MediQuant's flagship product, DataArk®, allows health systems to maintain access to relevant clinical, financial, and administrative data, ensuring that valuable data required for patient care and compliance is secure and within reach. MediQuant's platform applications are secure, intuitive, and scalable, providing an active view of patient records from within existing systems. This allows customers to reduce security risks and costs by eliminating redundant software applications. MediQuant has successfully rationalized more than 3,300 clinical, financial, and administrative applications since inception.

"MediQuant was founded by pioneers in the data management industry 25 years ago, and the work we do to preserve critical healthcare data has never been more important. As a result, demand for our solutions has grown significantly, and our enterprise-grade, HITRUST r2-certified offering continues to resonate with health system customers," said Jim Jacobs, CEO of MediQuant. "We are thrilled to partner with Revelstoke to accelerate MediQuant's growth."

"Provider data management has been an active investment theme for Revelstoke. MediQuant has built a differentiated platform that helps healthcare providers better manage data while achieving a tangible return on investment through reducing application spend, maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements, and increasing physician satisfaction," said Andrew Welch, Partner at Revelstoke.

"We are excited to build on MediQuant's leading platform and expand its scope of customers and capabilities," added Michael Temple, Vice President at Revelstoke.

MediQuant was advised by Harris Williams and Ropes & Gray LLP. Revelstoke was advised by OM Partners, LLC and McGuireWoods LLP.

About MediQuant

Founded in 1999, MediQuant is a leader in enterprise active archiving and interoperability solutions for hospitals and health systems. The Company's flagship product, DataArk, allows health systems to maintain access to relevant clinical, financial, and administrative data, ensuring that valuable data required for patient care and compliance is within reach. With decades of experience successfully executing data conversions and archives across virtually all major EMR, EHR, ERP and Patient Accounting software vendors, MediQuant serves 250+ individual health systems, which represent more than 1,100 hospital and physician practice customers. For more information, visit www.mediquant.com.

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services, healthcare technology, and health and wellness sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $5.1 billion of assets under management. Since the firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 191 acquisitions, which include 28 platform companies and 163 add-on acquisitions. www.revelstokecapital.com

