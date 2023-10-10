Revelstoke Capital Partners Announces Strategic Minority Investment From Bonaccord Capital Partners

Revelstoke Capital Partners

10 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke" or the "Firm"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm with $5.6 billion of assets under management, is pleased to announce that Bonaccord Capital Partners ("Bonaccord" or "BCP") made a passive minority investment in the firm. Bonaccord, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity platform dedicated to acquiring non-control equity interests in leading private markets investment firms.

Bonaccord's investment provides Revelstoke with long-term capital to pursue strategic investments and growth initiatives. There will be no change to Revelstoke's investment process, day-to-day management, or firm operations.

Revelstoke has experienced significant growth since its founding in 2013, having raised three flagship private equity funds, three single-asset continuation vehicles under the EPIC series and numerous co-investment vehicles. Across these investment vehicles, Revelstoke has completed 184 acquisitions, which include 26 platform companies and 158 add-on acquisitions.

"We are proud to have established a strategic long-term partnership with Bonaccord, which we believe will be integral to Revelstoke's continued growth and will allow us to increase our commitment to our funds, further enhancing our alignment with our limited partners," said Simon Bachleda, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Revelstoke. "We believe Bonaccord's experience, track record and long-term commitment to Revelstoke will be invaluable as we work with entrepreneurs and management teams to build market-leading healthcare services companies on behalf of our investors."

"We are incredibly pleased that Revelstoke is our first dedicated healthcare-focused partnership, and we are proud to partner with Simon, Russell, and the team as they embark on their next phase of growth and development," said Ajay Chitkara, Managing Partner at Bonaccord. "We believe in Revelstoke's ability to build industry-leading companies within the healthcare and wellness sectors given the long-term demand outlook for high-quality healthcare procedures, products and services in one of the largest and fastest growing sectors of the U.S. economy."

Evercore and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisers to Revelstoke. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal counsel to Revelstoke and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP advised Bonaccord.

About Revelstoke Capital Partners
Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related health and wellness sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management. Since the Firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 184 acquisitions, which include 26 platform companies and 158 add-on acquisitions.

About Bonaccord Capital Partners
Bonaccord Capital Partners ("BCP") is a private equity firm focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in middle-market private markets sponsors spanning private equity, private credit, and real estate and real assets. By leveraging its strategic relationships, institutional capabilities, and strategic development expertise, BCP seeks to support transformative initiatives that help its portfolio companies reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. BCP aims to deliver its investors compelling investment returns while supporting broader portfolio objectives through partnerships with its portfolio companies. Bonaccord Capital Partners is a part of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. For more information, please visit www.bonaccordcapital.com

