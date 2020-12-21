Revelstoke Capital Partners Invests in Affiliate of Family Care Center to Expand Access to Mental Healthcare

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a Denver-based private equity firm, and Family Care Center ("FCC" or the "Company"), a provider of outpatient psychiatry services to the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, and the surrounding communities, announced today an investment to help expand access to high-quality outpatient mental healthcare services.

Within its existing clinic footprint in Colorado Springs, Colorado, FCC provides mental health services to over 200 patients daily. FCC's Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Charles Weber, is an Army veteran committed to providing specialized outpatient mental healthcare for members of the military, their families, and the surrounding community. The Company provides psychotherapy services, medication management, and transcranial magnetic stimulation, treating patients suffering from general anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other chronic mental health conditions.

"Dr. Weber and the team at Family Care Center have built an industry-leading organization, providing essential outpatient mental health services to a vulnerable population with proven quality care outcomes. Family Care Center has grown significantly over the last few years to meet outsized demand for its services. We are excited to partner with Dr. Weber through this platform investment and provide the capital, resources and experience to help accelerate their mission of providing high quality mental healthcare to their communities," said Andrew Welch, Partner at Revelstoke.

"There is a significant lack of access to high quality, affordable, in-network mental healthcare in the United States. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a deterioration of the nation's mental health and highlighted the need and lack of access for these services. We look forward to increasing access to care through opening new clinics both in Colorado and new states, as well as partnering with additional leading mental health providers," said Michael Constantinides, Vice President at Revelstoke.

"Since its founding in 2016, Family Care Center has quickly grown into a leading provider of behavioral healthcare in the Colorado Springs market. We are proud to serve active-duty family members, veterans and our community with best-in-class care," said Dr. Weber. "We are partnering with Revelstoke to further our mission to be one of the premiere outpatient mental health companies in the country. We expect that Revelstoke's partnership will allow more patients to receive much needed care as our presence continues to expand within and beyond our existing market."

Winston & Strawn LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal counsel to Revelstoke. Bass, Berry & Sims PLC acted as legal counsel and Brentwood Capital Advisors acted as a financial advisor to Family Care Center.

About Family Care Center

Founded in 2016 and located in Colorado Springs, Family Care Center is the largest provider of private psychiatry services to U.S. Armed Forces and veterans in Colorado. FCC provides outpatient psychiatry services by employing 42 providers and providing treatment for depression and other serious mental health conditions to over 200 patients daily. The Company provides psychotherapy, medication management, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and other similar outpatient mental health services and operates in-network with a government and private payor landscape.

About Revelstoke

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $2.5 billion of assets under management. Since the Firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 82 acquisitions, which includes 19 platform companies and 63 add-on acquisitions.

